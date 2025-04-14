GTA 6 release date ‘revealed’ by leaker

Rumour has been swirling

A release date for GTA 6 has allegedly been ‘revealed’ by a leaker who claims to know when the game will hit the public.

Rumour surrounding the release of the game has been swirling for a long time now, with the game itself being speculated for years since

GTA 6 rumours have been constant since Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two confirmed that the game is on track to release this Autumn.

This confirmation and the singular trailer that was released in December 2023 are practically the only nuggets of information we have to go off so far.

However, as usual, there are always a few people in the know, and one of these who claims to have inside information goes by the name of Detective Seeds.

The person, who apparently also unveiled information about when the The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake will release, claims that the game will release “in the middle of November”.

Many were sceptical of the rumour, however, the claims became more credible when the user’s account was deleted.

However, Detective Seeds explained that their accounts were compromised after clicking on what they thought was a legitimate link to a “review code request link for an upcoming game”.

Both their X and YouTube accounts are now back online.