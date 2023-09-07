Gogglebox legend quits show after 10 years

‘We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities’

A Gogglebox legend – and original member – has quit the show after 10 years on the Channel 4 programme.

Stephen Webb and husband Daniel Lustig confirmed their departure in an emotional statement while Channel 4 also paid tribute to the iconic duo.

A statement from Gogglebox said: After a brilliant and illustrious time on Gogglebox, Stephen and Daniel have decided that now is the right time to explore life beyond the sofa and leave the show. As one of the original Goggleboxers, Stephen has entertained the nation with his hilarious quips since the show first started in 2013, sharing his opinions on the best and biggest TV events of the last ten years.”

Webb also posted to Instagram, insisting that “time is right” as they look to “explore other opportunities.”

“After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox. We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities,” he wrote.

“We would both like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show. We are also extremely thankful to the cast and crew, or Gogglebox family as we call them and of course the fans, thank you for all of your love and support over the years.”

Fans also thanked the couple for the entertainment they had provided over the years.

Last month, Stephen took time away from the show but has now decided to call time altogether.

