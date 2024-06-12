Search icon

Entertainment

12th Jun 2024

Former world’s strongest man terrifies viewers with brutal knockout of two TikTokers

JOE

The knockout was labelled ‘scary’ by some

Former world’s strongest man Eddie Hall left fans terrified with a brutal two-in-one knockout of two TikTokers.

Hall switched away from his usual strongman antics as he entered the octagon for his MMA debut over the weekend.

The 36-year-old retired strongman was in action at Blackburn’s King George’s Hall in the event held by the World Freak Fight League.

A number of celebrities and social media influencers were on the card and Hall was down to face Neffati Brothers, who have more than 19 million followers on TikTok.

Making his debut in the octagon it was understandable that Hall looked somewhat uncomfortable in the opening stages but in the third round The Beast stunned the crowd by picking up one of the brothers and launching him across the canvas after he tried to perform a single-leg takedown.

Moments after and Hall smelt blood as he went in search of the second Neffati brother and unleashed a lethal right-hand that sent him straight to the ground, leaving his opponent unconscious.

The referee then stopped the bout with 27 seconds remaining of the third round to give Hall a debut victory in seriously impressive fashion.

The brutal knockout left MMA fans in shock, with one writing on social media: “I know it’s an obvious statement to make, considering Eddie is statistically one of the strongest men in history and the size of these guys… But the ease he picked up that guy and just threw him was scary, I cant even pick up my eight-year-old son like that, let alone a man.”

Another said: “There was zero technique there, just strength, he just picked him up as though he were a feisty chihuahua.”

On X, a third person wrote: “That’s those famous twins Neffati brothers , hope they’re good sheeesh.”

Someone else simply asked: “Who in the f*** thought this was a good idea?”

Related links:

Tommy Fury challenges Peter Andre to boxing match

Eddie Hearn and Ryan Garcia’s father clash after Devin Haney defeat

Zhilei Zhang may have just ended Wilder’s career with brutal KO

Topics:

Eddie Hall,TikToker,World's Strongest Man

RELATED ARTICLES

Eddie Hall produces insane knockout in 2 vs 1 MMA fight 

Eddie Hall

Eddie Hall produces insane knockout in 2 vs 1 MMA fight 

By Callum Boyle

Woman buys her first car on finance but can’t drive it after saying she’s employed

Car Insurance

Woman buys her first car on finance but can’t drive it after saying she’s employed

By Ryan Grace

Woman buys her first car on finance but can’t drive it after saying she’s employed

Car Insurance

Woman buys her first car on finance but can’t drive it after saying she’s employed

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

Avicii

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

By Charlie Herbert

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

Blockbuster

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just added an insane action movie

action

Prime Video has just added an insane action movie

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix has added a mystery movie from the writer of Gone Girl

Charlize Theron

Netflix has added a mystery movie from the writer of Gone Girl

By Stephen Porzio

Tommy Fury challenges Peter Andre to boxing match

Peter Andre

Tommy Fury challenges Peter Andre to boxing match

By Charlie Herbert

YouTube star Ben Potter dies in ‘unfortunate accident’ aged 40

ben potter

YouTube star Ben Potter dies in ‘unfortunate accident’ aged 40

By Charlie Herbert

Erik ten Hag to stay as Man United manager

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag to stay as Man United manager

By Callum Boyle

People are only just realising that the red juice in rare steak isn’t blood

BLOOD

People are only just realising that the red juice in rare steak isn’t blood

By Jack Peat

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

By Nina McLaughlin

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

By Jacob Entwistle

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

Bukayo Saka

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

By Harry Warner

Hardest Geezer running to Germany to support England at Euro 2024

England

Hardest Geezer running to Germany to support England at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

King Charles bank notes predicted to sell for as much as £20,000

Bank notes

King Charles bank notes predicted to sell for as much as £20,000

By Charlie Herbert

England fans will have to settle for low alcohol beer at Euro 2024 in ‘high risk’ opener against Serbia

England

England fans will have to settle for low alcohol beer at Euro 2024 in ‘high risk’ opener against Serbia

By Harry Warner

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

England

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

By Jack Peat

BBC News anchor signs off with ‘I’m Ron Burgundy’ following autocue howler

Anchorman

BBC News anchor signs off with ‘I’m Ron Burgundy’ following autocue howler

By Jack Peat

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

Avicii

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

By Charlie Herbert

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

Blockbuster

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories