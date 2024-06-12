Former world’s strongest man terrifies viewers with brutal knockout of two TikTokers

The knockout was labelled ‘scary’ by some

Former world’s strongest man Eddie Hall left fans terrified with a brutal two-in-one knockout of two TikTokers.

Hall switched away from his usual strongman antics as he entered the octagon for his MMA debut over the weekend.

The 36-year-old retired strongman was in action at Blackburn’s King George’s Hall in the event held by the World Freak Fight League.

A number of celebrities and social media influencers were on the card and Hall was down to face Neffati Brothers, who have more than 19 million followers on TikTok.

Making his debut in the octagon it was understandable that Hall looked somewhat uncomfortable in the opening stages but in the third round The Beast stunned the crowd by picking up one of the brothers and launching him across the canvas after he tried to perform a single-leg takedown.

Moments after and Hall smelt blood as he went in search of the second Neffati brother and unleashed a lethal right-hand that sent him straight to the ground, leaving his opponent unconscious.

The referee then stopped the bout with 27 seconds remaining of the third round to give Hall a debut victory in seriously impressive fashion.

The brutal knockout left MMA fans in shock, with one writing on social media: “I know it’s an obvious statement to make, considering Eddie is statistically one of the strongest men in history and the size of these guys… But the ease he picked up that guy and just threw him was scary, I cant even pick up my eight-year-old son like that, let alone a man.”

Another said: “There was zero technique there, just strength, he just picked him up as though he were a feisty chihuahua.”

On X, a third person wrote: “That’s those famous twins Neffati brothers , hope they’re good sheeesh.”

Someone else simply asked: “Who in the f*** thought this was a good idea?”

