Tommy Fury challenges Peter Andre to boxing match

Peter Andre has revealed that he could soon be entering the ring with Tommy Fury.

The Mysterious Girl singer took to Instagram to tell his followers that the British boxer had “challenged” him to a fight.

He said in a video: “Tommy Fury has challenged me to a fight. Does he know what he’s in for?

“He’s an old friend but yeah, getting in the ring. An Aussie and a Brit, let’s see what happens.”

Andrew continued: “No, you know what? I’m gonna look him straight in the eye and go, ‘Tommy, huh, you wanna fight an Aussie, huh?”

The camera then panned to show Fury standing in front of, him prompting Andre to playfully backdown and ask him if he just wanted a drink instead.

Andre said: “Look mate, there’s a bar down the road if you want to…. I just want to buy you a….”

But as Tommy dismissed him, the 51-year-old cried: “Tommy!”

The two were then shown practising their moves on punchbags and a boxing machine. As they tried to pose for a face-off, the pair couldn’t help but burst out laughing before sharing a big hug.

In the comments, Andre asked his fans: “Who’s ready for this one then?”

One person wrote: “Don’t risk that handsome face!”

Another said: “Looking gorgeous Pete but don’t ruin that beautiful face of yours.”

A third commented: “Noooo stick to singing.”

The clip was filmed at Champneys Spa Tring’s Urban Gym, which played host to stars taking part in the annual Soccer Aid charity tournament, including Sam Thompson, Jill Scott and Usain Bolt.

Fury, who is the younger brother of heavyweight boxer Tyson, also took part in the annual charity match.

The last time the pro boxer hasn’t entered the ring was back in October when he defeated YouTuber KSI.

