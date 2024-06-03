First Venom 3 trailer has been released

Eddie Brock and his alter-ego are back

The first trailer for third Venom film has been released.

Arriving in cinemas on October 25 this year, Venom: The Last Dance will see Tom Hardy reprise his role as Eddie Brock in the superhero franchise.

The Venom films, based on the Marvel Comics character, follow Eddie, a journalist who becomes the host for an alien symbiote named Venom. This dual entity grants Eddie extraordinary powers but also brings violent tendencies.

The first film in the series was released in 2018, with a sequel arriving in 2021. Now, we’re finally got our first look at what the third film in the trilogy will look like.

You can watch the trailer below.

The film synopsis says: “Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.”

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

The first poster for the film has also been released by Sony.

The time has come. Tom Hardy returns in #Venom: The Last Dance – coming exclusively to theaters this October. pic.twitter.com/WPxudXVcyb — #Venom: The Last Dance (@VenomMovie) June 3, 2024

As the title suggests, the film is being touted by Sony as the last in a trilogy, but this doesn’t necessarily mean it will be the last fans see of Venom.

Last year, there were rumours that Hardy is set to appear as the anti-hero opposite Tom Holland in the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 4 film, following Venom’s mid-credits scene cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The duo will then reportedly square off in the next Avengers film, Avengers Secret Wars.

Venom: The Last Dance is slated to be released in cinemas on October 25, 2024.

