Why are fans convinced Tom Holland has proposed to Zendaya?

Could the Spider-Man co-stars be hiding some huge news?

Eagle-eyed social media users are convinced that Tom Holland and Zendaya could be engaged.

What’s sparked the rumours you ask?

Well take a look at this newly shared photo of the Hollywood couple and see for yourself…

Are Tom Holland and Zendaya preparing to tie the knot?

Look closely…. see it?

Try this one and see if there’s a common denominator…

As soon as you hear the word engagement, your eyes will automatically be drawn to Zendaya’s hand for a pretty obvious clue, an engagement ring!

Well the Spider-Man co-stars have sent fans into a frenzy with these recent photographs where both Holland and Zendaya seem to be purposefully hiding their hands.

One ‘X’ user named dylan or @sp1derg1rl shared the post on Thursday.

It shows both pics with the caption ‘the engagement allegations’ and a row of crying smiley faces.

the engagement allegations 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/U2KgzoCNWj — dylan (@sp1derg1rl) December 13, 2023 Credit: @sp1derg1rl on ‘X’

Fellow social media users are divided on whether or not the couple are engaged, trolling, or simply striking a new kind of fashionable pose.

One user wrote underneath the original post:

‘Maybe they got new hands and are embarrassed by how ugly they look’

While another had this to say:

‘theyre always getting allegations I CANT BREGAHEHD’*

*We believe this might be an excited attempt to write the word ‘breathe’.

Zendaya and Tom Holland attend Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Los Angeles Premiere in 2021 (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Holland and Zendaya engagement rumours are nothing new

Tom Holland and Zendaya first met over seven years ago on set, with rumours of romance circulating for years after being cast alongside each other in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016.

It wasn’t until 2021 that the couple officially announced their status as a couple.

As for wedding bells, only time will tell whether these photo’s are hiding a diamond ring or a fistful of nothing.