Search icon

Entertainment

10th Jul 2024

Ellen DeGeneres says she’s done with showbiz after ‘toxic’ accusations

Ryan Price

The comedian’s long-running daytime talk show aired its final episode in 2022.

Ellen DeGeneres has declared that she is “done” with showbusiness and will step away from the public eye after her new Netflix special.

The 66-year-old’s career has been shrouded in controversy in recent years after she faced allegations of fostering a “toxic” work environment while hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show which ran from 2003 to 2022.

While on stage in Santa Rosa, California as part of her farewell/comeback tour Ellen’s Last Stand…Up, the 33-time Emmy winner told the crowd: “Thank you for still caring!”

“Let me catch you up on what’s been going on with me since you last saw me,” she said, followed by a long pause with knowing laughs from the audience. “I got chickens.”

According to SF Gate, she continued: “Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean.”

“I used to say, ‘I don’t care what people say about me.’ Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity. Next time, I’ll be kicked out for being old. Old, gay and mean, the triple crown,” she joked.

“I am many things, but I am not mean,” she added. One eager fan asked: “Will we see you on Broadway or movies?” asked one eager fan. “Um, no,” answered Ellen simply. “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.”

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 08: Ellen Degeneres hosts ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’ Season 13 Bi-Coastal Premiere at Rockefeller Center on September 8, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

A crippling 2020 Buzzfeed report revealed that DeGeneres’ feel-good talk show with it’s ‘be kind’ mantra was a cover for a much more unhealthy and pernicious workplace culture.

Several employees came forward to whistleblow an environment of racism, fear, and intimidation behind the scenes, allegations which eventually led to the two-decade show getting cancelled.

One former employee described how they took medical leave for one month to check into a mental health facility for a suicide attempt. But the week they returned to work, they were told their position was being eliminated.

A Black employee referenced an incident at a work party where one of the main writers told her: “I’m sorry, I only know the names of the white people who work here,” and other coworkers “awkwardly laughed it off” instead of coming to her defense.

Related links:

By August 2020, WarnerMedia had launched an internal investigation, Ellen had issued a formal apology to her 255 employees, and executive producers Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman, and Jonathan Norman were all fired from the show.

DeGeneres – who also apologized to fans on air – broadcast her final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 26, 2022 after 19 seasons.

Her comedy special is coming out later this year. It will be her second Netflix special, following 2018’s Relatable.

Topics:

celebrity,Comedy,Ellen Degeneres,Entertainment,TV

RELATED ARTICLES

Antiques Roadshow guest refuses to give up war medals after being told how much they’re worth

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow guest refuses to give up war medals after being told how much they’re worth

By Harry Warner

Julia Fox comes out as lesbian

Entertainment

Julia Fox comes out as lesbian

By Callum Boyle

Fans say latest episode of House of the Dragon is ‘the best in television history’

Entertainment

Fans say latest episode of House of the Dragon is ‘the best in television history’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

heist

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

Adam Scott

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

Remake

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix has just added one of the scariest movies of the decade

Horror

Netflix has just added one of the scariest movies of the decade

By Stephen Porzio

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

harlan coben

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

By Charlie Herbert

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

Microsoft

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

By JOE

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

USA

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

By Simon Kelly

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

Cadbury

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

By Zoe Hodges

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

Champions League

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

By Callum Boyle

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

heist

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

Adam Scott

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

Remake

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

By Stephen Porzio

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

Eminem

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

By Zoe Hodges

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

Ireland

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

By Joseph Loftus

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

flying

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

By JOE

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

Amazon

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

By Ryan Price

Load more stories