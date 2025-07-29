People call for Ed Sheeran to be ‘cancelled’ after he’s pictured drinking pint with Johnny Depp

The unlikely pair were joined by Russell Crowe in the selfie.

People are calling for Ed Sheeran to be ‘cancelled’ after he was pictured drinking Guinness and hanging out with Johnny Depp.

The Bad Habits singer appeared in the selfie alongside Depp and Russell Crowe, as all three were socialising backstage at an Andrea Bocelli concert near Florence last year.

Teatro del Silenzio backstage shenanigans with Teddy & Johnny.

Lubrication by Guinness.

Perfect.

Grazie Millie Maestro Andrea Bocelli. What an incredible experience. pic.twitter.com/plEbq1LMwj — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 18, 2024

The picture showed all three smiling at the lens while sipping on pints of Guinness. Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith were also seen hanging out backstage.

The Gladiator star posted the selfie to his X account, along with the caption: “Teatro del Silenzio backstage shenanigans with Teddy & Johnny. Lubrication by Guinness. Perfect.

“Grazie Millie Maestro Andrea Bocelli. What an incredible experience.”

The good-natured post was met with criticism by Sheeran’s fans who see Johnny Depp as a troublesome figure after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s high-profile defamation case with ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022, which was broadcast to the world via livestream.

Although Depp won the US trial, there is still controversy surrounding him, given the actor lost a libel case in the UK two years earlier, in which the court ruled The Sun newspaper did not defame him when they referred to him as a ‘wife beater’ in a headline.

One X user commented: “I officially dislike Ed Sheeran,” while another wrote: “NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.”

“Can we cancel the ginger now?” asked another, as someone else declared: “Well that’s Russell and Ed cancelled. Hanging out with that guy. Really?”

One other person posted: “Oh, Ed Sheeran,” alongside a gif of Tyra Banks shouting: “I was rooting for you, we were all rooting for you! How dare you!”

Other people seemed pleased to see the three celebs enjoying each other’s company.

One person wrote: “Oh my goodness! So much love, so many legends, so much awesomeness in this epic picture!”

Another commented: “What a handsome trio. Legends!”

“Man, that’s a crew alright! How could you not have some fun,” said a third user.

All of the stars had roles in Bocelli’s show, as Ed had performed on stage in a duet with the tenor.

Depp played guitar while Bocelli sang a tribute to English guitarist and Depp’s friend Jeff Beck.

Crowe also made an on stage appearance at the event and showed he had some powerful pipes.