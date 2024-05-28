Eamonn Holmes breaks silence after announcing divorce from Ruth Langsford

Holmes spoke publicly about the split on Tuesday morning

Eamonn Holmes has broken his silence following the news of his divorce from Ruth Langsford.

On Saturday, the pair confirmed they had separated after 14 years of marriage due to work commitments taking their lives in “different directions.”

The couple had been one of the best known duos on British TV, having presented a number of shows together, including ITV’s This Morning.

Holmes is now a presenter on GB News, and on Tuesday morning he issued his first public words about the split during the channel’s breakfast programme.

Sat next to co-host Isabel Webster, the 64-year-old thanked viewers for the “support” they had shown him since the weekend.

He said: “Just before we move on we’d just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation.

“Your support for both of us is very much appreciated.”

‘I would like to thank you for your support for Ruth and I.’



Eamonn Holmes expresses his gratitude to the GB News viewers for their support over his separation with wife Ruth Langsford. pic.twitter.com/6KjoQ5lUWZ — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 28, 2024

Holmes still had his wedding ring on during the broadcast, in what was his first appearance since the news of his divorce broke over the weekend.

He and Langsford had been together for 27 years, and married back in 2010. They also have a son together.

In a statement on Saturday, they said they were “determined to stay friends,” the Mail reports.

