Search icon

Entertainment

28th May 2024

Eamonn Holmes breaks silence after announcing divorce from Ruth Langsford

Charlie Herbert

eamonn holmes breaks silence

Holmes spoke publicly about the split on Tuesday morning

Eamonn Holmes has broken his silence following the news of his divorce from Ruth Langsford.

On Saturday, the pair confirmed they had separated after 14 years of marriage due to work commitments taking their lives in “different directions.”

The couple had been one of the best known duos on British TV, having presented a number of shows together, including ITV’s This Morning.

Holmes is now a presenter on GB News, and on Tuesday morning he issued his first public words about the split during the channel’s breakfast programme.

Sat next to co-host Isabel Webster, the 64-year-old thanked viewers for the “support” they had shown him since the weekend.

He said: “Just before we move on we’d just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation.

“Your support for both of us is very much appreciated.”

Holmes still had his wedding ring on during the broadcast, in what was his first appearance since the news of his divorce broke over the weekend.

He and Langsford had been together for 27 years, and married back in 2010. They also have a son together.

In a statement on Saturday, they said they were “determined to stay friends,” the Mail reports.

Related links:

New Gavin and Stacey Christmas episode confirmed by James Corden and Ruth Jones

YouTube star Speed ‘hospitalised’ after attending Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling

Boy bullied over dwarfism stars in new Mad Max film

WATCH: Hundreds of surfers storm Brighton beach to protest sewage | England’s water companies exposed

Topics:

Eamonn Holmes,Ruth Langsford

RELATED ARTICLES

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford ‘expected to announce divorce’

celebrity news

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford ‘expected to announce divorce’

By Charlie Herbert

Eamonn Holmes asks ‘how the f**k’ he’s going to get home live on GB News

Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn Holmes asks ‘how the f**k’ he’s going to get home live on GB News

By Charlie Herbert

Eamonn Holmes says Phillip Schofield and young lover ‘stayed overnight’ after ‘Thursday playtime’

Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn Holmes says Phillip Schofield and young lover ‘stayed overnight’ after ‘Thursday playtime’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

Tom Cruise

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

YouTube star Speed ‘hospitalised’ after attending Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling

Gloucester Cheese Rolling

YouTube star Speed ‘hospitalised’ after attending Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling

By Charlie Herbert

Boy bullied over dwarfism stars in new Mad Max film

Chris Hemsworth

Boy bullied over dwarfism stars in new Mad Max film

By JOE

A star-studded crime thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A star-studded crime thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

By Simon Kelly

Gavin and Stacey Christmas special set to bring back huge character

Gavin and Stacey

Gavin and Stacey Christmas special set to bring back huge character

By Nina McLaughlin

Richard Gadd set to star in next instalment of one of the world’s biggest movie franchises

Richard Gadd set to star in next instalment of one of the world’s biggest movie franchises

By Nina McLaughlin

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

Tom Cruise

One of the most powerful war drama movies ever is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Man United add fourth player to ‘unsellable list’

Football

Man United add fourth player to ‘unsellable list’

By Callum Boyle

UK set for scorching June as 30C temperatures forecast

high temperatures

UK set for scorching June as 30C temperatures forecast

By Charlie Herbert

Anthony Joshua’s world title hopes dealt major blow after shock Usyk U-turn 

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua’s world title hopes dealt major blow after shock Usyk U-turn 

By Callum Boyle

YouTube star Speed ‘hospitalised’ after attending Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling

Gloucester Cheese Rolling

YouTube star Speed ‘hospitalised’ after attending Gloucestershire Cheese Rolling

By Charlie Herbert

Man United’s owners release statement regarding potential Europa League ban

Europa League

Man United’s owners release statement regarding potential Europa League ban

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool set to vote against scrapping VAR

Football

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool set to vote against scrapping VAR

By Callum Boyle

Stephen Hawking had a simple answer when asked if there was a God

Stephen Hawking had a simple answer when asked if there was a God

By Nina McLaughlin

Erik ten Hag could stay at Man United amid ‘growing support’ from hierarchy

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag could stay at Man United amid ‘growing support’ from hierarchy

By Callum Boyle

Rishi Sunak’s national service plans ‘would see George, Louis and Charlotte called up’

Army

Rishi Sunak’s national service plans ‘would see George, Louis and Charlotte called up’

By JOE

Man United could be forced to play in Conference League despite FA Cup triumph

Conference League

Man United could be forced to play in Conference League despite FA Cup triumph

By Callum Boyle

Man United ‘set to sack Erik ten Hag following end of season review’

Erik Ten Hag

Man United ‘set to sack Erik ten Hag following end of season review’

By Tom Todhunter

Load more stories