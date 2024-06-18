David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

Filming is set to get underway at the end of this month

David Tennant will star in Netflix’s adaptation of Richard Osman‘s hugely popular crime novel, The Thursday Murder Club.

Earlier this year, the streaming platform announced the first names for the cast of the upcoming film, which is set to be written and directed by Harry Potter director Chris Columbus.

Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie were all revealed as the lead members of the cast in April

Mirren will play ex-spy Elizabeth, Kingsley will play ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim, Brosnan will play former union activist Ron and Imrie will play retired nurse Joyce.

Now, Netflix has announced a host of stars from across British acting who will star alongside these four.

Along with Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch), Sir Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones, 3 Body Problem) and Daniel Mays (Ashes to Ashes, Des) will also be starring in the project.

They will be joined by Naomi Akie (End of the F***ing World) and Henry Lloyd-Hughes (The Inbetweeners, Anna Karenina) as well.

The Thursday Murder Club series, written by Pointless co-host Richard Osman, have become a global phenomenon in the genre dubbed as ‘cosy crime’.

The first novel in the series released in 2020 to critical acclaim and, according to The Guardian, was the “fastest-selling adult crime debut in recorded history”.

Since there have since been three more novels published, which have sold over 10 million copies combined, with a fifth on the way in 2025.

The story follows a group of geriatric friends in a retirement home who gather to solve murders for fun, but find themselves caught in a real murder case involving a property developer.

After the success of the books, the rights were picked up by Steven Spielberg’s production house Amblin Entertainment in 2020.

It was reported that the legendary director’s production studio battled off 13 other studios to gain the rights to the books, such was their popularity.

Earlier this year, Osman confirmed on his The Rest Is Entertainment podcast that filming will begin in the UK at the end of June and run through to September.

The series of novels were Osman’s first to be published and the House of Games presenter is set to publish his second series, titled We Solve Murders, later this year.

We Solve Murder follows a father-in-law and daughter-in-law detective duo who set up a detective agency with the same title as the book.

It was also announced recently by Osman that Netflix had bought the rights to We Solve Murders in the hopes to develop a new series.

