24th Jun 2024

Dave Grohl takes swipe at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Nina McLaughlin

“We actually play live.”

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl appeared to make a jibe at Taylor Swift and her record-breaking Eras Tour.

The 55-year-old has recently been touring the UK at the same time as the ‘Love Story’ songstress, and he addressed this during a recent gig in London.

“We were joking about the Taylor Swift tour earlier. I know that she’s on her ‘errors’ tour,” he told the crowd, via Daily Mail.

“I tell you man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.

“So we like to call our tour the Errors Tour. We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f***ing errors as well. Just a couple.”

He went on: “That’s because we actually play live. What?”

Grohl continued: “Just saying. You guys like raw live rock ‘n’ roll music right? You came to the right f***ing place!”

Grohl and Swift have previously seemed friendly, with Grohl telling BBC Big Weekend back in 2015 that he was ‘obsessed’ with the pop star.

“I’m officially obsessed. She might want to get a restraining order because I’m all about Swift,” he told the crowd.

After Grohl’s comments on Saturday night, fans think Swift responded to his swipe at her third night of her overall eight sell-out shows at Wembley.

“What you just did is an unforgettable moment in not just my life, but every very single one of our crew,” the singer told the crowd.

“The band that’s going to be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight.

“They deserve this so much and so does every one of my fellow performers, and you just gave that to us so generously. We’ll never forget it.”

Dave Grohl,Taylor Swift

