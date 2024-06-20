Search icon

Entertainment

20th Jun 2024

Taylor Swift places huge order at local London kebab shop ahead of Wembley shows

Charlie Herbert

taylor swift kebab shop order

She’s got some history with the North London takeaway

Taylor Swift has reportedly placed a huge order at a London kebab shop for her team ahead of her shows at Wembley Stadium.

The singer will perform the first of her Wembley dates on Friday (June 21). Some 90,000 Swifties will pack out the venue for the first of her eight Eras Tour shows at Wembley.

It seems like she’s pretty keen to make sure her team are well fed before the concert though, with the Sun reporting that the pop megastar has placed a £450 order at a local takeaway.

According to the publication, Swift has ordered 45 large chicken doner kebabs from North London takeaway Kentish Delight.

Kentish Delight in North London is said to have been one of Taylor Swift’s favourite takeaways when she lived in London (Google Maps)

A source said: “They’ll be collected by someone from her team on the night.

“It’s a big order but the kebab house can handle it.

“Taylor adds garlic sauce to hers, as well as heaps of salad.”

The All Too Well singer didn’t just pick Kentish Delight at random though, and has some history with the takeaway.

The kebab shop is famously rumoured to have been one of her favourite takeaways when she loved in London with her ex Joe Alwyn.

A picture of the popstar visiting is on the wall, and it featured in the music video for her song End Game.

Owner Ahmed Khan said Swift used to visit regularly when she visiting her boyfriend in the area.

He told the BBC: “Many times she comes in here and order from us, then she like the food and then they decided to make a music video here – End Game.”

Related links:

Topics:

Food,Kebab,Taylor Swift,Wembley

