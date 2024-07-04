An underrated sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

It comes from the producer of Get Out and Paranormal Activity.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Thursday, 4 July) is Dark Skies, the underrated sci-fi horror thriller movie from 2013.

It centres around a married couple (played by Josh Hamilton and Keri Russell) whose peaceful life in the suburbs with their sons are shattered by a “series of disturbing events that escalate”.

“When it becomes clear that their family is being targeted by an unimaginably terrifying, deadly – and possibly alien – threat, the couple draw on their courage and determination to protect their family and identify what is after them,” the plot synopsis reads.

Written and directed by Scott Stewart (Legion, Priest), Dark Skies was produced by legendary horror producer Jason Blum (Get Out, Insidious, Paranormal Activity).

It was a box office hit upon release but received mixed reviews from critics, though we here at JOE would argue its fine cast – also including Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) – as well as its cool premise and creepy set pieces make it worth checking out for horror and sci-fi thriller fans.

Dark Skies is airing on TV tonight on the Sky Sci-Fi channel at 9pm. It is also currently streaming on Sky Cinema and NOW Cinema.

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

Inglourious Basterds – Film4 – 9pm

Quentin Tarantino’s excellent World War II-set epic, which earned Christoph Waltz a Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

This Means War – Comedy Central – 9pm

Chris Pine, Reese Witherspoon and Tom Hardy star in this action rom-com.

Half Past Dead – Legend – 9pm

A Steven Seagal action vehicle with a 3% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

On the Waterfront – BBC Four – 9.40pm

“I coulda been a contender.”

Rocky – ITV4 – 10.45pm

The classic sports flick and Oscar Best Picture winner.

The Blood on Satan’s Claw – Legend Xtra – 10.55pm

The spectacularly named British folk horror from the ’70s.

Zola – Film4 – 12.10am

The first movie to be based entirely off a series of a tweets, this crime comedy is highly entertaining.

Read more: