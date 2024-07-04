Search icon

Entertainment

04th Jul 2024

An underrated sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

It comes from the producer of Get Out and Paranormal Activity.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Thursday, 4 July) is Dark Skies, the underrated sci-fi horror thriller movie from 2013.

It centres around a married couple (played by Josh Hamilton and Keri Russell) whose peaceful life in the suburbs with their sons are shattered by a “series of disturbing events that escalate”.

“When it becomes clear that their family is being targeted by an unimaginably terrifying, deadly – and possibly alien – threat, the couple draw on their courage and determination to protect their family and identify what is after them,” the plot synopsis reads.

Written and directed by Scott Stewart (Legion, Priest), Dark Skies was produced by legendary horror producer Jason Blum (Get Out, Insidious, Paranormal Activity).

It was a box office hit upon release but received mixed reviews from critics, though we here at JOE would argue its fine cast – also including Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) – as well as its cool premise and creepy set pieces make it worth checking out for horror and sci-fi thriller fans.

Dark Skies is airing on TV tonight on the Sky Sci-Fi channel at 9pm. It is also currently streaming on Sky Cinema and NOW Cinema.

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

Inglourious Basterds – Film4 – 9pm

Quentin Tarantino’s excellent World War II-set epic, which earned Christoph Waltz a Best Supporting Actor Oscar.

This Means War – Comedy Central – 9pm

Chris Pine, Reese Witherspoon and Tom Hardy star in this action rom-com.

Half Past Dead – Legend – 9pm

A Steven Seagal action vehicle with a 3% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

On the Waterfront – BBC Four – 9.40pm

“I coulda been a contender.”

Rocky – ITV4 – 10.45pm

The classic sports flick and Oscar Best Picture winner.

The Blood on Satan’s Claw – Legend Xtra – 10.55pm

The spectacularly named British folk horror from the ’70s.

Zola – Film4 – 12.10am

The first movie to be based entirely off a series of a tweets, this crime comedy is highly entertaining.

Read more:

Topics:

Horror,JK Simmons,Josh Hamilton,Keri Russell,Sci-Fi

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix viewers staying up all night to binge new series with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix

Netflix viewers staying up all night to binge new series with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

By Simon Kelly

Prime Video has added one of the most divisive movies of recent years

Horror

Prime Video has added one of the most divisive movies of recent years

By Stephen Porzio

One of the coolest trilogies ever closes out with stylish new horror movie

Horror

One of the coolest trilogies ever closes out with stylish new horror movie

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix doc about man with 1000 children is leaving viewers disgusted

Documentary

Netflix doc about man with 1000 children is leaving viewers disgusted

By Ryan Price

EastEnders legend returning to Albert Square after decades away

BBC

EastEnders legend returning to Albert Square after decades away

By Ryan Price

Zac Efron explains what actually happened to his face

Zac Efron

Zac Efron explains what actually happened to his face

By Kat O'Connor

Cast confirmed for second season of hit Netflix Monster series

menendez brothers

Cast confirmed for second season of hit Netflix Monster series

By Charlie Herbert

Antiques Roadshow expert issues warning over valuation of Rolling Stones photo

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert issues warning over valuation of Rolling Stones photo

By JOE

First trailer drops for new BBC crime drama perfect for fans of Happy Valley

BBC

First trailer drops for new BBC crime drama perfect for fans of Happy Valley

By Ryan Price

Gareth Southgate set to make radical changes for Switzerland clash

Gareth Southgate set to make radical changes for Switzerland clash

By Jacob Entwistle

Netflix doc about man with 1000 children is leaving viewers disgusted

Documentary

Netflix doc about man with 1000 children is leaving viewers disgusted

By Ryan Price

Mum sparks debate by saying she charges her daughter’s friends’ parents for playdates

Parenting

Mum sparks debate by saying she charges her daughter’s friends’ parents for playdates

By Zoe Hodges

General Election 2024 live blog: All the major moments and results

Conservatives

General Election 2024 live blog: All the major moments and results

By Charlie Herbert

EastEnders legend returning to Albert Square after decades away

BBC

EastEnders legend returning to Albert Square after decades away

By Ryan Price

Turkey team and staff ordered 300 doner kebabs after Euro 2024 win over Austria

euros 2024

Turkey team and staff ordered 300 doner kebabs after Euro 2024 win over Austria

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Ronaldo could face one match ban for ‘illegal stunt’ at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo could face one match ban for ‘illegal stunt’ at Euro 2024

By Zoe Hodges

Priest who ‘died and went to hell’ says he saw demons singing Umbrella by Rihanna

Lifestyle

Priest who ‘died and went to hell’ says he saw demons singing Umbrella by Rihanna

By Ryan Price

Romania players give hotel staff huge round of applause upon leaving for airport

euro 2024

Romania players give hotel staff huge round of applause upon leaving for airport

By Jacob Entwistle

Walkers fans left ‘devastated’ after company confirms popular crisp has been discontinued

Walkers crisps

Walkers fans left ‘devastated’ after company confirms popular crisp has been discontinued

By Zoe Hodges

Vet praised for response after 7-week-old puppy is brought in to be euthanised

euthanasia

Vet praised for response after 7-week-old puppy is brought in to be euthanised

By Ryan Price

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Four

#FootballJOEQuiz

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Four

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories