03rd Jul 2024

First trailer drops for new BBC crime drama perfect for fans of Happy Valley

Ryan Price

The thriller series set in Lancashire will be released later this month.

The first trailer for a much-anticipated new BBC drama set in the North West has dropped.

The Jetty stars Jenna Coleman, Archie Renaux and Tom Glynn-Carney and is being compared to the hugely successful Yorkshire-based series Happy Valley.

Instead of Happy Valley’s Yorkshire setting, The Jetty takes place in an “eerie lakeside town in Lancashire where an arson, missing persons cold case, and an illicit triangle are intricately intertwined.”

The four-part series centres around a female detective played by Jenna Coleman as she leads an investigation into a sprawling case.

The plot synopsis reads: “When a fire tears through a property in a scenic Lancashire lake town, Detective Ember Manning (Coleman) must work out how it connects to a podcast journalist investigating a missing persons cold case and an illicit ‘love’ triangle between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.

“But as Ember gets close to the truth, it threatens to destroy her life – forcing her to re-evaluate everything she thought she knew about her past, present and the town she’s always called home.”

Described as a blend of a coming-of-age drama and a detective mystery thriller, The Jetty was written and created by Cat Jones (Harlots, Wolfe).

It boasts a large cast which also includes Archie Renaux (Alien: Romulus), Arthur Hughes (Shardlake), Bo Bragason (Renegade Nell), Elliot Cowan (Peaky Blinders), Matthew McNulty (Cleaning Up), Ralph Ineson (The Witch), Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co.), Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon) and Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You).

You can check out images from the show on the BBC’s website here. The Jetty will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday 15 July.

Speaking ahead of the show’s release, Coleman said: “Working with the BBC and Firebird Pictures on bringing the complex and enigmatic character of Ember Manning to life has been an incredible experience.

“I can’t wait for everyone to meet this new heroine, and to find out what’s lurking beneath the surface of The Jetty.”

