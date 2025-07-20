Danny Dyer slams Starmer as he calls for working class people to be put in charge

The actor believes “nobody in politics is likeable”

Sir Keir Starmer isn’t worthy of leading the UK government in Danny Dyer‘s eyes.

During a new interview with The Telegraph, the Rivals and EastEnders actor weighed in on Number 10’s current tenant, slamming the prime minister’s manufactured relationship with the people he serves.

“We need a leader,” he began. “He’s not a leader. I don’t know what the f**k he is. He’s a f*****g non-entity.

“I feel sorry for the people when he goes to a factory and they put these poor people behind him and you can tell they all hate his guts.”

The 47-year-old went on to claim that not a single politician displays any likeability these days.

“[The working class] should be running our country, not people pretending they’re working class because they’ve had a pint in a pub,” argued Dyer.

Danny Dyer seen smoking a cigarette at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 13, 2025. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Having previously labelled David Cameron a “t**t” during an appearance on ITV’s Good Evening Britain, the star also platformed his political views via BBC Breakfast in 2020.

Videoing in from his home, Dyer highlighted how “people who went to Eton can’t run this country” after various unsuccessful attempts.

“They’ve done it, they’ve tried to do it, and this little small group who all went to the same school, in the same class, it doesn’t work,” he noted.

“So I feel we need some working-class people, some people who have lived a real life. People who are in touch with what’s going on in reality, to maybe come to the front now and get involved in how this country is run.”

The BBC Breakfast presenter asked him if he’d ever considered a push into politics, but the guest suggested he had enough on his plate already.

“I’m alright for the minute,” he answered. “So let’s just watch the government unravel themselves I think.”