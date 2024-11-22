One of the funnest action thriller movies of recent years is on TV tonight

It’s the perfect Friday night movie.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Friday, 22 November) is Copshop, the 2021 action thriller from director Joe Carnahan (The Grey, Narc, Smokin’ Aces).

The film tells the story of a wily con artist (Frank Grillo) who, on the run from a lethal assassin (Gerard Butler), devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town police station.

When the hitman turns up at the precinct, however, an unsuspecting rookie cop (a terrific Alexis Louder) finds herself caught in the crosshairs.

Also co-starring the great Toby Huss as a psychotic rival hitman also sent to kill the con artist, Copshop was a surprise critical darling upon release thanks to its fun performances, stylish direction and funny script – all of which make it the perfect Saturday night flick.

Holding an 82% Rotten Tomatoes score, the movie is airing on TV tonight on Film4 at 9pm.

It is also currently streaming on Channel 4’s website.

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – E4 – 9pm

Keanu Reeves titular assassin races to get out of New York after a huge bounty is put on his head in this great action sequel.

Heist – Legend – 9pm

This decent 2015 action flick revolves around two men (Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Dave Bautista) who try to rob the casino of a gangster (Robert De Niro).

When the job goes awry, however, the pair hijack a city bus in an effort to escape from the police.

Crank – Legend – 10.55pm

Jason Statham stars in one of craziest action flicks ever.

Passengers – Film4 – 11.10pm

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence star in this spaceship-set sci-fi.

