Second season of one of the best ongoing sci-fi shows streaming now

The second season is getting even better reviews than the beloved first season.

The first two episodes of season two of Apple TV+’s brilliant sci-fi Silo are available to watch on the streaming service now.

Based on the Silo trilogy of novels by author Hugh Howey, the show tells the story of the 10,000 people on earth and their mile-deep underground bunker home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside.

“However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences,” the plot synopsis for the series reads.

“Rebecca Ferguson (Dune) stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.”

Also featuring amongst its cast Common, David Oyelowo, Geraldine James, Harriet Walter, Iain Glen, Rashida Jones, Tim Robbins and Will Patton, Silo’s first season was acclaimed for its great performances, its intriguing setting, its near-constant air of paranoia, its twisty story and its shocking cliffhanger ending.

The first batch of episodes scored an already impressive 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the show’s newly released season two (which sees Steve Zahn added to the cast) has exceeded this – currently holding a 96% rating on the review aggregation site.

You can read a sample of the glowing reviews for Silo season two right here:

Empire: “While this latest puzzle box of a season often raises more questions than answers, it remains a gripping series that keeps you guessing whether there’s a grain of truth among the lies.”

The Guardian: “Silo’s meta-commentary on how bad ideas can tear through a population like a deadly virus adds a fascinating layer to an already inventive sci-fi.”

Paste Magazine: “There is no slump. In fact, this second season is better than the first in many ways. Despite the story expectedly slowing down a bit, the world-building continues to be absolutely astonishing.”

RogerEbert.com: “It’s what people always tell me they miss from the heyday of Prestige TV: Character-driven writing that doesn’t treat its audience like idiots.”

The Verge: “For season 2’s first half (I’ve watched five of the 10 episodes so far), this makes for a compelling watch that steadily expands on what made Silo so great initially.”

How to Watch

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The first two episodes of Silo season two are streaming on Apple TV+ now, with the rest of its ten episodes dropping weekly.

Read more: