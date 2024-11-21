Movie fans, assemble!

Welcome to the 21st entry in The JOE Film Club Quiz.

This week, we are presenting players with stills from 10 movies.

They then must select what film the images are from based on three options.

Have what it takes? Play below and find out.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>Paddington 2</li><li>Paddington</li><li>Paddington in Peru</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>Heat</li><li>The Devil's Advocate</li><li>Cape Fear</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>Boiling Point</li><li>Chef</li><li>Big Night</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>The Grand Budapest Hotel</li><li>The French Dispatch</li><li>Asteroid City</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>La La Land</li><li>The Fall Guy</li><li>Drive</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>Anger Management</li><li>The Bucket List</li><li>Now You See Me</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>48 Hrs.</li><li>Metro</li><li>Beverly Hills Cop</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>Indecent Proposal</li><li>Fatal Attraction</li><li>Unfaithful</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>Vertigo</li><li>Psycho</li><li>North by Northwest</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Name the movie</h3><ul><li>Napoleon</li><li>The Last Duel</li><li>Robin Hood</li></ul></section>

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 21

