Movie fans, assemble!

Welcome to the 21st entry in The JOE Film Club Quiz.

This week, we are presenting players with stills from 10 movies.

They then must select what film the images are from based on three options.

Have what it takes? Play below and find out.

Name the movie Paddington 2

Paddington

Paddington in Peru Name the movie Heat

The Devil's Advocate

Cape Fear Name the movie Boiling Point

Chef

Big Night Name the movie The Grand Budapest Hotel

The French Dispatch

Asteroid City Name the movie La La Land

The Fall Guy

Drive Name the movie Anger Management

The Bucket List

Now You See Me Name the movie 48 Hrs.

Metro

Beverly Hills Cop Name the movie Indecent Proposal

Fatal Attraction

Unfaithful Name the movie Vertigo

Psycho

North by Northwest Name the movie Napoleon

The Last Duel

Robin Hood

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 21

