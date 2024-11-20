Search icon

20th Nov 2024

One of Martin Scorsese’s best thrillers to get TV treatment with Oscar-winning star

Stephen Porzio

This is a remake idea we can get behind.

Cape Fear, the incredible 1991 psychological thriller movie directed by Martin Scorsese, is set to be remade for television.

Apple TV+ has announced it will make a series version of the story and that will star Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) in the villainous role of Max Cady.

The plot synopsis for the upcoming show reads:

“In Cape Fear, a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Amanda and Steve Bowden when Max Cady, a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison.

“The 10-episode series is a tense, Hitchcockian thriller and an examination of America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century.”

The iconic 1991 film starred Robert De Niro as Cady, who was Oscar-nominated for his terrifying performance.

This was as Jessica Lange and Nick Nolte played the couple he terrorises.

The casting for these two other roles in the new version have not yet been announced.

Scorsese’s film was actually a remake of an earlier 1962 movie of the same name, which itself was based on the 1957 novel The Executioners.

Apple TV+ has said its new take on the story will be written and showrun by Nick Antosca (The Act, Candy) and will be executive produced by Bardem, Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

The streaming service has also clarified that the show will be based on both The Executioners and the Scorsese film.

thrillers

