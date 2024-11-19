Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s son makes first red carpet appearance in years

Fans have been surprised to see him

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s son has made his first red carpet appearance in years.

The former star couple were married for two years between 2014 and 2016, although dated before that time and have had six children together.

Despite separating, the pair are co-parents to their children Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, both 16.

It was their joint youngest, Knox, who made the rare appearance, taking to the red carpet at his mother’s side at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (17 November).

Knox, who boasts the famous surname of Jolie-Pitt, wore a black and white suit adorned with a black bowtie.

Meanwhile, Jolie wore a customarily glamourous gold and silver sleeveless dress with a diamond necklace.

Knox’s appearance yesterday was his first in over three years, last being seen in October 2021 at the UK premiere for Eternals, in which Jolie heavily featured.

While they have co-parenthood of their children, Pitt and Jolie continue with their legal battle over a violation of an agreement to not sell stakes in a company without mutual permission.

Pitt accused Jolie of breaking the agreement according to People.

A judge dismissed three demurrers that had been filed by Jolie’s legal team earlier this month

A source told People: “This is a clear victory for Brad which demonstrates the legitimacy of his claims and demonstrates yet again the other side’s talk is not backed up with substance.”

“In the past few years, she’s been able to create a life for herself and the kids that make them all happy,” another source said.

“It was a struggle for a while, but Angie is proud about how resilient and strong the kids are.

“They are her biggest supporters too. The kids are all amazing.

“Being stuck in the past is not anything that Angie wants.

“She’s actively moving beyond the past. She wants to focus on her family, work and the future.

“These are all things that make her happy.”