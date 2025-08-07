‘The best war movie of all time’ is airing on TV tonight

It’s also one of the best films of all time.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Thursday, 7 August) is Apocalypse Now, the ’70s war epic from co-writer and director Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather trilogy).

The film is set in 1970s Vietnam and tells the story of Captain Willard (Michael Sheen), a US soldier who is sent to find and terminate Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando), a once-promising officer who has reportedly gone “insane”.

In the company of a Navy patrol boat filled with street-smart kids, a surfing-obsessed Air Cavalry officer (Robert Duvall), and a crazed freelance photographer (Dennis Hopper), Willard embarks on an increasingly perilous and hallucinatory journey into the “heart of darkness”.

Indeed, Apocalypse Now is loosely based on Joseph Conrad’s legendary novella Heart of Darkness, updating its setting from 19th-century Africa to the Vietnam War.

It also features an ensemble cast that includes Dennis Hopper, Frederic Forrest, Laurence Fishburne, Robert Duvall, Scott Glenn, as well as a memorable Harrison Ford cameo.

Just as remembered as Apocalypse Now itself are the disastrous stories from the project’s production. These include severe weather destroying the sets, Brando reportedly turning up on set unprepared, and Sheen suffering a near-fatal heart attack during filming.

Despite the incredible difficulties during shooting and the polarising reviews upon release, the movie is now considered one of the greatest films ever made. This is due to its jaw-dropping set-pieces, its hypnotic imagery and its odyssey-like story – all combining to capture the madness of war.

The film has been acclaimed by retrospective critics and viewers alike, with The Guardian naming it in 2010: “The best action and war film of all time.”

An extended version of the movie titled Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut is airing on Film4 tonight at 11.55pm. It will also be available to stream on Channel 4’s website after it airs.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Mission: Impossible – Fallout – Film4 – 9pm

Tom Cruise stars in what we’ve previously called one of the best action movies of the 21st century.

Jack Reacher – ITV4 – 9pm

Tom Cruise stars again, this time in the hugely watchable first screen outing of author Lee Child’s most famous creation.

Renegades – Legend Xtra – 9pm

Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons is part of the cast of this 2017 action film, which has an 11% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Gladiator – BBC Four – 9.15pm

“Are you not entertained?!’

Point Break – BBC One – 10.40pm (except NI and Wales)

Patrick Swayze is a surfer bank robber, and Keanu Reeves is the undercover FBI agent tasked with stopping him in this beloved action thriller.

Spectre – ITV1 – 10.45pm

Daniel Craig’s so-so fourth outing as James Bond.

Lord of War – Legend – 10.45pm

Nicolas Cage stars as a gun-runner in this cult crime drama we’ve recommended before.

Maximum Overdrive – Legend Xtra – 11.05pm

The only movie directed by horror author Stephen King, this critically panned film sees all machines become sentient and begin attacking humans.

Predator 2 – ITV4 – 11.35pm

Danny Glover faces off with a technologically advanced extraterrestrial hunter on the streets of LA in this cult sci-fi action sequel.

When Harry Met Sally – BBC Four – 11.40pm

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan star in one of the best rom-coms ever made.