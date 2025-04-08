Search icon

Entertainment

08th Apr 2025

A very underrated crime thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

In recent years, there were reports that the cult crime flick would be getting a sequel.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Tuesday, 8 April) is Lord of War, the extremely underrated 2005 crime thriller starring Nicolas Cage.

Written and directed by Andrew Niccol (Gattaca, The Truman Show), the film spans 20 years in the career of Yuri Orlov (Cage), an amoral arms dealer.

Beginning with his humble beginnings as a Ukranian immigrant in ’80s New York, it charts his rise into a globetrotting trafficker.

“Through some of the deadliest war zones, he struggles to stay one step ahead of a relentless Interpol agent (Ethan Hawke), his business rivals (including Ian Holm) and even some of his customers who include many of the world’s most notorious dictators,” the plot synopsis reads.

“Finally, he must also face his own conscience.”

Co-starring Jared Leto as Yuri’s younger brother and business partner, Lord of War wasn’t a huge hit at the box office and garnered mostly average to decent reviews from critics upon release.

However, thanks to Cage’s charismatic lead turn, Niccol’s script’s blackly cynical wit, the film’s fascinating subject matter and its bravura opening sequence depicting “the life of a bullet”, the crime thriller has gone on to garner a strong cult following.

This is to such an extent that a sequel was recently announced as being in the works titled Lords of War, with Cage set to reprise his role.

Holding an 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the original is airing tonight on the channel Legend at 9pm.

It is also available to rent on Apple TV, Microsoft and Rakuten TV.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Taken – Film4 – 9pm

Liam Neeson stars as a man with a very particular set of skills…

Snatch – Comedy Central – 9pm

Brad Pitt and Jason Statham are among the cast of Guy Ritchie’s cult classic crime comedy.

Black Water – Legend Xtra – 9pm

Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren re-team for this 2018 direct-to-video action flick.

Glass – Film4 – 10.50pm

The divisive conclusion of M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable/Split trilogy.

The Asphyx – Legend Xtra – 11.05pm

In this 1972 cult British horror, a gentleman photographer (Robert Stephens) in Victorian England tries to trap the human spirit at the moment of death.

Fist of Fury – Sky Max – 11.40pm

The hit ’70s action martial arts film starring Bruce Lee.

Topics:

Crime Thriller,Movies On TV

RELATED ARTICLES

A brilliant sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

action

A brilliant sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

An absolute cult classic movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An absolute cult classic movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

A classic Western action movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A classic Western action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

ITV set to revive Benidorm 8 years after it was axed

ITV set to revive Benidorm 8 years after it was axed

By Nina McLaughlin

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston was ‘torture’

Awkward

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming sex scenes with Jennifer Aniston was ‘torture’

By JOE

Keanu Reeves reveals he’s been married to Winona Ryder for over 30 years

Bram Stoker

Keanu Reeves reveals he’s been married to Winona Ryder for over 30 years

By Nina McLaughlin

An absolutely star-studded crime thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

Bruce Willis

An absolutely star-studded crime thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

By JOE

You might enjoy the new Minecraft movie so long as you’re aware of one thing

A Minecraft Movie

You might enjoy the new Minecraft movie so long as you’re aware of one thing

By Stephen Porzio

One of 2025’s very best movies is finally available to stream at home

JOE Film Club

One of 2025’s very best movies is finally available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

At least 13 dead and 46 injured after roof collapses on nightclub dance floor

Dance floor

At least 13 dead and 46 injured after roof collapses on nightclub dance floor

By Zoe Hodges

Woman dies in front of horrified shoppers in Primark as store is closed off

emergency services

Woman dies in front of horrified shoppers in Primark as store is closed off

By Zoe Hodges

Mobility scooter rider dies aged 105 after being hit by car

sensitive

Mobility scooter rider dies aged 105 after being hit by car

By Ava Keady

Ex-Liverpool star Yossi Benayoun suffers grenade attack on family home

Football

Ex-Liverpool star Yossi Benayoun suffers grenade attack on family home

By Zoe Hodges

Scientists announce the dire wolf has been brought back from extinction

Scientists announce the dire wolf has been brought back from extinction

By Ava Keady

Donald Trump’s disastrous tariffs policy is based on a book his son-in-law saw on Amazon

Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s disastrous tariffs policy is based on a book his son-in-law saw on Amazon

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Arsenal vs Real Madrid is free to watch on Amazon as Champions League returns

Affiliate

Arsenal vs Real Madrid is free to watch on Amazon as Champions League returns

By Stephen Hurrell

Having a cat in the house is emotional equivalent of having a partner around, study claims

Cats

Having a cat in the house is emotional equivalent of having a partner around, study claims

By Zoe Hodges

The Champions League: Follow all the quarter-final action live

Champions League

The Champions League: Follow all the quarter-final action live

By Harry Warner

World Cup star Jorge Bolaño dies aged 47 at birthday party

World Cup star Jorge Bolaño dies aged 47 at birthday party

By Ava Keady

Former MI6 leader says Britain may need to re-introduce conscription

British Army

Former MI6 leader says Britain may need to re-introduce conscription

By Zoe Hodges

Nintendo Switch 2: follow pre order updates and stock tracker live

Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2: follow pre order updates and stock tracker live

By JOE

Load more stories