A very underrated crime thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

In recent years, there were reports that the cult crime flick would be getting a sequel.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Tuesday, 8 April) is Lord of War, the extremely underrated 2005 crime thriller starring Nicolas Cage.

Written and directed by Andrew Niccol (Gattaca, The Truman Show), the film spans 20 years in the career of Yuri Orlov (Cage), an amoral arms dealer.

Beginning with his humble beginnings as a Ukranian immigrant in ’80s New York, it charts his rise into a globetrotting trafficker.

“Through some of the deadliest war zones, he struggles to stay one step ahead of a relentless Interpol agent (Ethan Hawke), his business rivals (including Ian Holm) and even some of his customers who include many of the world’s most notorious dictators,” the plot synopsis reads.

“Finally, he must also face his own conscience.”

Co-starring Jared Leto as Yuri’s younger brother and business partner, Lord of War wasn’t a huge hit at the box office and garnered mostly average to decent reviews from critics upon release.

However, thanks to Cage’s charismatic lead turn, Niccol’s script’s blackly cynical wit, the film’s fascinating subject matter and its bravura opening sequence depicting “the life of a bullet”, the crime thriller has gone on to garner a strong cult following.

This is to such an extent that a sequel was recently announced as being in the works titled Lords of War, with Cage set to reprise his role.

Holding an 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the original is airing tonight on the channel Legend at 9pm.

It is also available to rent on Apple TV, Microsoft and Rakuten TV.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Taken – Film4 – 9pm

Liam Neeson stars as a man with a very particular set of skills…

Snatch – Comedy Central – 9pm

Brad Pitt and Jason Statham are among the cast of Guy Ritchie’s cult classic crime comedy.

Black Water – Legend Xtra – 9pm

Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren re-team for this 2018 direct-to-video action flick.

Glass – Film4 – 10.50pm

The divisive conclusion of M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable/Split trilogy.

The Asphyx – Legend Xtra – 11.05pm

In this 1972 cult British horror, a gentleman photographer (Robert Stephens) in Victorian England tries to trap the human spirit at the moment of death.

Fist of Fury – Sky Max – 11.40pm

The hit ’70s action martial arts film starring Bruce Lee.