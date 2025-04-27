Amy Schumer says John Cena was ‘actually inside her’ during sex scene

Cena branded the scene ‘awkward’.

Amy Schumer joked that Trainwreck co-star John Cena was ‘actually inside her’ when they filmed a racy sex scene together in 2015.

The comedian played Amy in the rom com which starred Bill Hader, Brie Larson and LeBron James.

Schumer’s character is a commitment-phobe who believes monogamy isn’t possible until she meets her one good guy.

But before that she goes through a cycle of men including gym-rat Stephen played by WWE icon Cena.

The pair stripped down for a very intimate scene together and Schumer recently opened up on what it was like to film the scene.

On an Australian chat show she was asked how she kept a straight face as Cena’s modesty was protected with nothing but a towel.

She joked: “Because he was actually inside me. Who am I to stop him?”

Co-star Bill Hader added: “Wrestlers, they’re not faking. When they’re wrestlers they don’t fake!”

At the time, Schumer joked Cena’s body was ‘not even human’. She said: “It’s a whole universe, that butt… it’s not even human. It felt like having a refrigerator on top of me.”

She added: “I think it was probably harder for him. He had to, like, do something. I just did what I usually do when I have sex. Just lay there.

“You know what? I didn’t get to feel his balls. It’s a major regret of mine. Major regret.”

Back in 2015, Cena discussed the film on Conan where he branded the scene ‘awkward’.

He said: “It was awkward. And they wanted awkward so we gave them awkward.

“Honestly I didn’t think I’d get the part. And I kept putting it off not telling [wife Nicole Bella] and not having the discussion of, ‘Hey there may be some graphic scenes.’”

He went on to say his wife had every right to be mad because he didn’t tell her about what the role entailed from the start.

