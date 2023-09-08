Search icon

News

08th Sep 2023

Johnny Depp cements comeback by returning in new Dior campaign

Joseph Loftus

Johnny Depp is officially back

Johnny Depp has returned as the face of Dior.

In a new advert lasting almost 30 seconds, Depp can be seen returning as the poster boy for Sauvage.

In the clip, called The Call of The Blazing Sun of Savage Eau de Toilette, Depp can be seen reciting poetry as well as hanging out by a beach and desert landscape. Typical.

He says: “An eagle cries as it circles its prey. The blazing sun high in the ozone blue sky.

“A trail of cold wind stirs a land of dry wood and stone. “This is the call of Sauvage.”

It was confirmed just months ago that Depp had signed the alleged biggest deal ever with Dior for men’s fragrances.

Following his massively publicised trial with Amber Heard, which ended last year, there were question marks around Depp’s future with Dior.

However these questions were all put to an end when it was reported that Depp was set to earn $20 million in a three-year deal with the brand.

Speaking at the time he said: “I’ve never been more touched or prouder to have had that support. Nobody does that, and the fact Dior has.

“I thank every single person involved in making the decision to trust me and stick with me all the way from the bottom to the top and back down. I will forever be in their debt; I will forever be loyal.”

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Two more women accuse Man United winger Antony of assault

Antony

Two more women accuse Man United winger Antony of assault

By Tom Todhunter

Dark secret behind mystery windowless skyscraper that’s gone viral

Mystery

Dark secret behind mystery windowless skyscraper that’s gone viral

By Callum Boyle

‘I won millions in the lottery and spent it all but I don’t regret it’

Life

‘I won millions in the lottery and spent it all but I don’t regret it’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Couple die just weeks apart leaving their 2 young children behind in ‘incomprehensible’ tragedy

Death

Couple die just weeks apart leaving their 2 young children behind in ‘incomprehensible’ tragedy

By Charlie Herbert

Gilbert Gottfried fans horrified as hackers take over his Twitter after his death

Actors

Gilbert Gottfried fans horrified as hackers take over his Twitter after his death

By Danny Jones

Katy Perry’s ‘Dark Horse’ slammed for ‘disrespectful’ Jeffrey Dahmer lyric

Entertainment

Katy Perry’s ‘Dark Horse’ slammed for ‘disrespectful’ Jeffrey Dahmer lyric

By Charlie Herbert

Woman admits to joining fuel queues because ‘everyone else is’

Brexit

Woman admits to joining fuel queues because ‘everyone else is’

By Kieran Galpin

Person shoots fireworks at Just Stop Oil protesters on Dartford Crossing

Climate activism

Person shoots fireworks at Just Stop Oil protesters on Dartford Crossing

By Charlie Herbert

Thierry Henry tells GMB why he has quit social media

Good Morning Britain

Thierry Henry tells GMB why he has quit social media

By Claudia McInerney

Yannick Carrasco dismisses criticism of human rights in Saudi Arabia

Football

Yannick Carrasco dismisses criticism of human rights in Saudi Arabia

By Callum Boyle

Hugh Jackman fans shocked after star is spotted on Yorkshire holiday

celebrity news

Hugh Jackman fans shocked after star is spotted on Yorkshire holiday

By Charlie Herbert

Arsenal fans hijack Manager of the Month vote by telling ‘Swifties’ Arteta is a Taylor Swift fan

Arsenal

Arsenal fans hijack Manager of the Month vote by telling ‘Swifties’ Arteta is a Taylor Swift fan

By Callum Boyle

Man United apologise for inviting convicted paedophile as guest of honour to women’s fixture

Football

Man United apologise for inviting convicted paedophile as guest of honour to women’s fixture

By Callum Boyle

Ryanair boss pied in the face by environmental protesters

Ryanair boss pied in the face by environmental protesters

By Simon Kelly

Saudi club make offer for Jadon Sancho

Football

Saudi club make offer for Jadon Sancho

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Mark Chapman: Louis Van Gaal deserves credit for his faith in youth

Axel Tuanzebe

Mark Chapman: Louis Van Gaal deserves credit for his faith in youth

By Mark Chapman

Russell Brand celebrates 19 years of sobriety

Alcohol

Russell Brand celebrates 19 years of sobriety

By Charlie Herbert

Atletico Madrid rule out move for Cristiano Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid rule out move for Cristiano Ronaldo

By Simon Lloyd

Turns out Rogue One explains one of the major plot-holes in The Last Jedi

Rogue One

Turns out Rogue One explains one of the major plot-holes in The Last Jedi

By Rory Cashin

Why John Corbett probably isn’t Jo Davidson’s mystery relative in Line of Duty

Line of Duty

Why John Corbett probably isn’t Jo Davidson’s mystery relative in Line of Duty

By Reuben Pinder

Labour battered by Brexit Party and Plaid Cymru at European elections in Wales

corbyn

Labour battered by Brexit Party and Plaid Cymru at European elections in Wales

By James Dawson

Load more stories