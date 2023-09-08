Johnny Depp cements comeback by returning in new Dior campaign

Johnny Depp is officially back

Johnny Depp has returned as the face of Dior.

In a new advert lasting almost 30 seconds, Depp can be seen returning as the poster boy for Sauvage.

In the clip, called The Call of The Blazing Sun of Savage Eau de Toilette, Depp can be seen reciting poetry as well as hanging out by a beach and desert landscape. Typical.

He says: “An eagle cries as it circles its prey. The blazing sun high in the ozone blue sky.

“A trail of cold wind stirs a land of dry wood and stone. “This is the call of Sauvage.”

It was confirmed just months ago that Depp had signed the alleged biggest deal ever with Dior for men’s fragrances.

Following his massively publicised trial with Amber Heard, which ended last year, there were question marks around Depp’s future with Dior.

However these questions were all put to an end when it was reported that Depp was set to earn $20 million in a three-year deal with the brand.

Speaking at the time he said: “I’ve never been more touched or prouder to have had that support. Nobody does that, and the fact Dior has.

“I thank every single person involved in making the decision to trust me and stick with me all the way from the bottom to the top and back down. I will forever be in their debt; I will forever be loyal.”

