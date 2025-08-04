Amber Heard announces huge career move as she returns to US after ‘changing her name’

Amber Heard leaves her new life in Spain behind to return to the US

Amber Heard, the 39-year-old Texan actress, has been back in the States in recent weeks to perform Jeremy O. Harris’ new play, Spirit of the People.

She recently shared a picture on Instagram, posing with several bouquets to celebrate wrapping up the project.

Heard has been praised for her portrayal of ‘Genevieve’ in the production. She starred alongside Ato Blankson-Wood, Zachary Booth, Brandon Flynn, and Amandla Jahava.

It seems Amber Heard’s earlier move to Madrid came in handy, given that the production of Spirit of the People is half in Spanish, according to Harris, the playwright.

Harris had previously said that he wanted to challenge himself by incorporating the Spanish language into the stage show, even though Harris is not fluent in the language himself, per Variety.

The Aquaman actress reportedly moved to the Spanish capital with her three-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige. According to local news source El Diario de Mallorca reported that Heard has also taken on the name of Martha Jane Cannary.

It is believed Heard relocated to Spain and goes by a different name there to escape the intense public scrutiny she faced following her very public legal battles with actor, and ex, Johnny Depp.

Heard announced her role in the production earlier in June on Instagram, telling fans that she was now ‘in her theatre era’.

Then, yesterday (August 3), she shared another social media post thanking her fans for all their support and for making her return to acting a ‘beautiful’ experience.

She captioned the post: “Thank you to all of my fans and supporters for making this already unforgettable weekend so much more beautiful.

“The flowers won’t last forever, but the memories of all the love and support I received through this will.”

Amber took to the stage over the last three weekends alongside the rest of the Spirit of the People cast at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts.

Vanity Fair’s Juan A. Ramirez has praised Amber’s portrayal of Genevieve as ‘eloquent and beautiful’ and that she ’embodies the fragility and resilience of a classic Tennessee Williams heroine’.

Fans also flooded Heard’s comment section praising the actress for her performance.

One person wrote: “Congratulations on an incredibly successful run with your play! It was an honour and a privilege to have the opportunity to see you perform & I can’t wait to see what you do next!”

Another said: “We love and support you. Keep your head up high.”

