Amanda Bynes announces she has joined OnlyFans

“Sleazy content” isn’t her bag though

American actress Amanda Bynes is the latest star name to become an OnlyFans content creator.

Following in the footsteps of Lily Allen, Kerry Katona and Bella Thorne, the 39-year-old cut the ribbon on her account via Instagram Stories on Tuesday (April 15).

“I’m on onlyfans now! Disclaimer: I’m doing onlyfans to chat with my fans through dm’s. I won’t be posting any sleazy content. Excited to join,” she announced.

Getting down to brass tax; Bynes is charging her OnlyFans subscribers £38 per month, but there’s only two mirror selfies available at the time of writing.

TV watchers will best recognise her for a four-year stint on Nickelodeon sketch series All That, plus her very own spin-off The Amanda Show that aired between 1999 and 2002.

Bynes’ CV also includes a voice role in the 2005 animation Robots (co-starring Ewan McGregor, Halle Berry and Robin Williams), 2006 teen rom-com She’s the Man, Hairspray, Family Guy, and Easy A.

She was placed in a nine-year conservatorship until 2022, during which time Bynes received a bipolar disorder diagnosis. Then, in 2023, the Californian was reportedly found “roaming the streets naked and alone” through downtown Los Angeles before being placed on psychiatric hold.

Jessie Cave attends the UK Premiere of “A Boy called Christmas” at The Natural History Museum on November 15, 2021 in London, England. A Boy Called Christmas will launch on Sky Cinema and in Cinemas from 26th November 2021. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

This comes after Harry Potter star Jessie Cave surprised her fans by joining OnlyFans earlier this year.

She told the Before We Break Up Again podcast of her subscribable material: “This is entirely for hair-based content. It’s very much geared towards people who have an interest or fetish with hair. I do a lot of videos with my hair on Instagram and I have now for a while, and I just noticed that there’s a lot of… it’s never dirty comments but I do get lots of interest in the hair thing.

“I just thought ‘F**k it I’m going to do something that is very niche.'”