Search icon

Entertainment

16th Apr 2025

Amanda Bynes announces she has joined OnlyFans

Dan Seddon

“Sleazy content” isn’t her bag though

American actress Amanda Bynes is the latest star name to become an OnlyFans content creator.

Following in the footsteps of Lily Allen, Kerry Katona and Bella Thorne, the 39-year-old cut the ribbon on her account via Instagram Stories on Tuesday (April 15).

“I’m on onlyfans now! Disclaimer: I’m doing onlyfans to chat with my fans through dm’s. I won’t be posting any sleazy content. Excited to join,” she announced.

Getting down to brass tax; Bynes is charging her OnlyFans subscribers £38 per month, but there’s only two mirror selfies available at the time of writing.

TV watchers will best recognise her for a four-year stint on Nickelodeon sketch series All That, plus her very own spin-off The Amanda Show that aired between 1999 and 2002.

Bynes’ CV also includes a voice role in the 2005 animation Robots (co-starring Ewan McGregor, Halle Berry and Robin Williams), 2006 teen rom-com She’s the Man, Hairspray, Family Guy, and Easy A.

She was placed in a nine-year conservatorship until 2022, during which time Bynes received a bipolar disorder diagnosis. Then, in 2023, the Californian was reportedly found “roaming the streets naked and alone” through downtown Los Angeles before being placed on psychiatric hold.

Jessie Cave attends the UK Premiere of “A Boy called Christmas” at The Natural History Museum on November 15, 2021 in London, England. A Boy Called Christmas will launch on Sky Cinema and in Cinemas from 26th November 2021. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

This comes after Harry Potter star Jessie Cave surprised her fans by joining OnlyFans earlier this year.

She told the Before We Break Up Again podcast of her subscribable material: “This is entirely for hair-based content. It’s very much geared towards people who have an interest or fetish with hair. I do a lot of videos with my hair on Instagram and I have now for a while, and I just noticed that there’s a lot of… it’s never dirty comments but I do get lots of interest in the hair thing.

“I just thought ‘F**k it I’m going to do something that is very niche.'”

Topics:

amanda bynes,celebrity,OnlyFans

RELATED ARTICLES

Jimmy Carr slammed for brutal Bonnie Blue joke

Bonnie Blue

Jimmy Carr slammed for brutal Bonnie Blue joke

By JOE

Billie Eilish lost over 100,000 followers in an hour after sharing photo to Instagram

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish lost over 100,000 followers in an hour after sharing photo to Instagram

By JOE

Johnny Depp gave his entire movie salary to Heath Ledger’s daughter

celebrity

Johnny Depp gave his entire movie salary to Heath Ledger’s daughter

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Only Fools And Horses episode was ‘banned from being aired ever again’

Only Fools and Horses

Only Fools And Horses episode was ‘banned from being aired ever again’

By JOE

Here’s what new TV licence rules could mean for Netflix subscribers

Amazon Prime Video

Here’s what new TV licence rules could mean for Netflix subscribers

By Dan Seddon

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

ITV to close down major channel after over a decade

Entertainment

ITV to close down major channel after over a decade

By Harry Warner

Harry Styles is actually woefully underrated 

Beatles

Harry Styles is actually woefully underrated 

By Jack Peat

You can get Gladiators Live VIP tickets for the 2025 UK arena tour dates

Affiliate

You can get Gladiators Live VIP tickets for the 2025 UK arena tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Scientists stunned by extremely rare colossal sea creature caught on camera for first time

marine life

Scientists stunned by extremely rare colossal sea creature caught on camera for first time

By Harry Warner

Only Fools And Horses episode was ‘banned from being aired ever again’

Only Fools and Horses

Only Fools And Horses episode was ‘banned from being aired ever again’

By JOE

Met Office reveals when hot weather will return to the UK

Met Office reveals when hot weather will return to the UK

By Harry Warner

Aldi drops new garden furniture range for 2025 including last year’s sell out favourites

Affiliate

Aldi drops new garden furniture range for 2025 including last year’s sell out favourites

By Jonny Yates

Russia sends WW3 threat to UK warning ‘we will kill all British people’

Russia

Russia sends WW3 threat to UK warning ‘we will kill all British people’

By Dan Seddon

All Things Go Festival announce tickets info including presale and prices for 2025

Affiliate

All Things Go Festival announce tickets info including presale and prices for 2025

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Here’s what new TV licence rules could mean for Netflix subscribers

Amazon Prime Video

Here’s what new TV licence rules could mean for Netflix subscribers

By Dan Seddon

Papa Johns launches garlic bath bomb

Food

Papa Johns launches garlic bath bomb

By Dan Seddon

International footballer Aaron Boupendza dies aged 28

Football

International footballer Aaron Boupendza dies aged 28

By Dan Seddon

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

ITV to close down major channel after over a decade

Entertainment

ITV to close down major channel after over a decade

By Harry Warner

Ryanair cabin crew shares tip to be able to sit together for free

Airplane

Ryanair cabin crew shares tip to be able to sit together for free

By JOE

Load more stories