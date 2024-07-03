Search icon

03rd Jul 2024

Lily Allen starts OnlyFans account

Charlie Herbert

Lily Allen onlyfans account

Lily Allen has set up a side-hustle

Lily Allen has decided to venture into the world of OnlyFans by setting up an account for herself.

The popstar has clearly decided she wouldn’t mind a bit of extra income, and has launched an account the subscription-based platform.

But whilst OnlyFans is well-known for hosting adult content, it seems like Allen’s account will be a bit more vanilla, as she will just be posting exclusive pictures and videos of her feet.

The ‘Smile’ singer revealed her foot-based side-hustle on Instagram, where she shared a picture of her toes next to the famous Trevi fountain in Italy with a link labelled “La dolce feeta”.

(Instagram/lilyallen)

This link took people to her OnlyFans account, where her username is Lily Allen FTSE500, If you were wondering, she’s charging $10 (£7.90) a month, the Guardian reports.

The 39-year-old came up with the idea during an episode of her Miss Me? podcast, when she revealed to co-host Miquita Oliver that she has a five-star rating on WikiFeet, a website dedicated to sharing photos of celebrities’ feet.

The singer will only be posting foot-based content on the OnlyFans page.

Before this, she’d apparently already been told by her nail technician that her toes were good enough to make some money online.

Lily Allen isn’t the only famous face to set up an OnlyFans account. Bella Thorne, Denise Richards, Cardi B and Iggy Azalea are just a few other celebs to have huge followings on the platform.

