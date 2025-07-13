It’s from the director of Gladiator

A gritty, epic action movie is airing on TV tonight starring a host of legendary actors and directed by Ridley Scott.

The 2010 adaption of the classic English folklore tale Robin Hood is airing on BBC One tonight featuring the likes of Russel Crowe, Cate Blanchett, Mark Strong and Oscar Isaac.

In 1199, Robin Longstride, a weary archer in King Richard’s army, deserts after the king is killed in battle.

On his journey home, he assumes the identity of a fallen knight, Sir Robert Loxley, to secure safe passage to England.

Fulfilling the knight’s dying wish, Robin travels to Nottingham to return his sword and is persuaded by Sir Walter Loxley to continue the impersonation to protect the family’s land.

Though met with suspicion, Robin earns the trust of Lady Marian and aids the struggling villagers.

Meanwhile, England is in turmoil. King John imposes harsh taxes, and a traitorous noble named Godfrey plots with the French to incite rebellion and prepare for invasion.

Drawn into the growing conflict, Robin calls for unity under a charter of rights for all Englishmen.

His actions inspire both nobles and commoners, laying the foundation for the legend of a man who would fight for justice and the freedom of his people.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

The Courier – BBC Two – 22:00

The true story of a British businessman unwittingly recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. Forming an unlikely partnership with a Soviet officer hoping to prevent a nuclear confrontation, the two men work together to provide the crucial intelligence used to defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Jaws – ITV1 – 22:45

When a giant white shark fatally attacks swimmers on the shores of Amity Island, Sheriff Martin Brody teams up with a marine biologist and a local fisherman to hunt down the creature.

Rocky II – ITV 4 – 23:10

Despite losing to the world champion Apollo Creed, boxer Rocky Balboa earns the respect of people from his field. Exasperated over not being able to defeat Rocky easily, Apollo demands a rematch.

Austin Powers in Goldmember – Comedy Central – 21:00

Austin Powers chases Dr Evil, Mini-Me and Goldmember through time when they kidnap his father. He stops in 1975 to seek the help of Foxxy Cleopatra, an ex-girlfriend, in tracking down the kidnappers.

Sabotage – Legend – 21:00

A DEA task force specialising in complex operations raids a drug cartel’s safe house intending to steal money. Soon after hiding the stolen money, the team members start getting murdered.