Search icon

News

11th Jan 2024

Sony reveal their new car that can be driven by a PS5 controller

Nina McLaughlin

All those years playing Simpsons Hit and Run are about to pay off

Sony has revealed that their new car will be able to be driven with a PS5 controller.

They unveiled the new prototype of their Aleefa EV which is set to launch in 2026.

Izumi Kawanishi, the president of Sony Honda Mobility, left attendees of Vegas’ Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in shock as he brought a PS5 controller out of his back pocket.

“Using this controller, I’d like to show you an aspect of the self-driving vehicle,” he said.

Kawanishi then demonstrated their new tech, as with a push of the joystick, the car moved towards him, despite the no one even being in the vehicle and the steering wheel staying still.

He added that they designed the car with the aim to “redefine the relationship between people and mobility”.

As exciting as all this sounds, though, us regular folk aren’t going to be able to drive using a PS5 controller anytime soon.

Kawanishi made sure to point out that the controller was just being used for the showcase, and that normal drivers won’t be expected to whip out the controller while on the road.

Regardless, though, the news has been met with a mix of excitement and trepidation.

“Not too sure about this.. I remember not to long ago some machinery went under water controlled by a controller.. didn’t end so well,” one person wrote.

“I’m worried I’ve played too much GTA and controlling a car with a controller would be a bad idea,” another said.

While a third put: “At least with PS5 controller we still have the control, not AI…”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Ricky Gervais wants to live long enough to see young generation ‘cancelled’ by the next one

cancel culture

Ricky Gervais wants to live long enough to see young generation ‘cancelled’ by the next one

By Charlie Herbert

‘I parked in my neighbour’s drive – they’re furious but I don’t see the problem’

Am I the Asshole

‘I parked in my neighbour’s drive – they’re furious but I don’t see the problem’

By Charlie Herbert

Only two Man United players like Jadon Sancho goodbye post

Borussia Dortmund

Only two Man United players like Jadon Sancho goodbye post

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Gary Lineker takes subtle dig at the BBC with his new Twitter profile picture

BBC

Gary Lineker takes subtle dig at the BBC with his new Twitter profile picture

By Charlie Herbert

Apple forced to pay a man more than $1,000 for not including a full charger with his new iPhone

Apple

Apple forced to pay a man more than $1,000 for not including a full charger with his new iPhone

By Danny Jones

Janice actress Maggie Wheeler pays heartbreaking tribute to Matthew Perry

Janice actress Maggie Wheeler pays heartbreaking tribute to Matthew Perry

By George McKay

People are warning others about using new AI selfie app

App

People are warning others about using new AI selfie app

By Charlie Herbert

Influencer criticised for photoshoot at her dad’s funeral

Funeral

Influencer criticised for photoshoot at her dad’s funeral

By Charlie Herbert

London Underground workers to stage strike next month

London

London Underground workers to stage strike next month

By Paul Moore

Paris Hilton has missing dog cloned into two new dogs

Paris Hilton has missing dog cloned into two new dogs

By Nina McLaughlin

Jurgen Klopp singles out the one Liverpool star ‘everybody loves’

Football

Jurgen Klopp singles out the one Liverpool star ‘everybody loves’

By Callum Boyle

People amazed to see size of world’s largest cruise ship as it prepares for first voyage

Cruise

People amazed to see size of world’s largest cruise ship as it prepares for first voyage

By Charlie Herbert

Beach described as ‘slice of Caribbean’ perfect for winter sun only £30 flight from UK

Beach described as ‘slice of Caribbean’ perfect for winter sun only £30 flight from UK

By Nina McLaughlin

Schoolgirl who ‘makes £105k a month’ selling toys retires at 11

Business

Schoolgirl who ‘makes £105k a month’ selling toys retires at 11

By Charlie Herbert

Jadon Sancho aims dig at Man United in first words since Dortmund move

Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho aims dig at Man United in first words since Dortmund move

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Matthew Perry breaks down in tears while filming upcoming Friends reunion

Friends

Matthew Perry breaks down in tears while filming upcoming Friends reunion

By Claudia McInerney

Roy Keane, Ronaldo and 5 seconds that sum up the Irish force of nature

1999

Roy Keane, Ronaldo and 5 seconds that sum up the Irish force of nature

By Nooruddean Choudry

10 footballers who have really got into the spirit of giving over the years…

Charity

10 footballers who have really got into the spirit of giving over the years…

By Paul Moore

Adebayo Akinfenwa keeps his ‘strongest’ title for FIFA 17 – but is fuming about another detail

Adebayo Akinfenwa

Adebayo Akinfenwa keeps his ‘strongest’ title for FIFA 17 – but is fuming about another detail

By Tom Victor

BBC pundits predict Premier League title race, and there’s only two teams in it

BBC

BBC pundits predict Premier League title race, and there’s only two teams in it

By Lee Costello

Ricky Gervais’ brilliant response to claims US Office is better than British version

Brian Baumgartner

Ricky Gervais’ brilliant response to claims US Office is better than British version

By Alex Roberts

Load more stories