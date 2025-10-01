Search icon

01st Oct 2025

Amazon drops the price of ‘impressive’ Kindle to its lowest in months

Jonny Yates

It also includes three months of Kindle Unlimited

Amazon has discounted of one of its Kindle devices to its lowest price in months.

The online retail giant has launched early offers ahead Prime Big Deal Days, which takes place across 7-8 October.

Kindle fans can bag the Scribe model, which features all the best parts of the classic Kindle, as well as a digital notebook.

Uusally priced at £329.99, the Kindle Scribe has dropped by 39% to £199.99 for a limited time on Amazon.

Plus you can also get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free as part of the Prime Big Deal Days offer.

The device is the only Kindle that includes a digital notebook: so you can read and write down thoughts in books or a separate notebook.

You can view your notebooks on the Kindle app, export to PDF or convert to text and send to your contacts.

The Scribe has a 10.2 inch, glare-free Paperwhite display and includes a Basic Pen, so you can read and write as naturally as you do on paper.

It has 16GB of storage, so you can download all your favourite books, and it has longest battery life of any Kindle, lasting up to weeks on a single charge.

The device includes a digital notebook, so you can read and write.

Kindle fans are loving the device, as more than 7,000 shoppers have given it an average rating of 4.3 stars on Amazon.

One customer said: “Absolutely love my Scribe. I was wanting a note taking device to replace the many scraps of paper that cluttered up my desk and found out about the remarkable, but the price made me think twice.

“Then I found the Scribe and as a much more affordable option I opted to give it a go (thinking that being able to read my Kindle library would be nice too!) And I’m very impressed.”

Another described it as their “dream device”, writing: “The Scribe is just my absolute favourite device. I have owned multiple kindles over the years and am a true convert after being sure that I would only ever read from an actual book. The Scribe is a priceless upgrade from any kindles, books, or notepads.”

While a third said the Scribe “has become an integral part of my workflow and productivity, I would not be able to do many of the things I do now without it”.

To shop the discounted Kindle Scribe which is now priced at £199.99 head to Amazon here.

