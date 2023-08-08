Wout Weghorst posts emotional farewell video to Man United fans

Weghorst’s loan move at Old Trafford wasn’t extended

Wout Weghorst has posted an emotional farewell video to Manchester United fans ahead of the new season.

Weghorst spent the second half of last season on loan at Old Trafford after joining from Burnley but failed to impress enough to secure a permanent deal.

Brought in due to the lack of attacking options, the Dutch international scored two goals in 31 games in all competitions for the Red Devils and has since returned to Burnley, who are now back in the Premier League.

Ahead of the start of the 2023/2024 campaign, the forward posted a message of thanks to the Man United supporters which featured his best moments in the shirt to the background of a Manchester United-themed rendition of ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’.

He said: “Dear Manchester United fans. Thank you for everything.

“I really enjoyed every single second at this club, from winning silverware to scoring my first goal against Betis at Old Trafford.

“Dreams came true. Unbelievably proud to wear the badge. I wish you all the best for the future. Manchester United fans, thank you very much.”

Wout Weghorst says goodbye to Manchester United 👋❤️ pic.twitter.com/h54L0zD5Cj — utdreport (@utdreport) August 8, 2023

Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday that the forward is closing in on a loan move to Hoffenheim.

United recently signed forward Rasmus Hojlund this week and have also added Andre Onana and Mason Mount to their squad. Sofyan Ambrabat of Fiorentina has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side begin their campaign with a home game against Wolves on August 14.

