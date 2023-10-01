Search icon

01st Oct 2023

Victor Osimhen breaks silence on social media storm

Callum Boyle

Victor Osimhen has broken his silence on the ongoing situation between himself and Napoli.

Napoli appeared to sour relations with the 24-year-old after posting a TikTok where they mocked the forward for missing a penalty in their game against Bologna.

Osimhen deleted all traces of Napoli from his social media after the first TikTok video showed him appealing for a penalty, but using a strange sped-up voice with the caption ‘Gimme penalty please’ before he blazed the spot-kick wide of the post.

Another video, from an earlier date, compared Osimhen to a coconut, with many labelling the video as having a racist motive behind it.

Following the controversy, Osimhen has had his say on the incident for the first time, where he declared his love for the Serie A champions.

“Coming to the City of Naples in 2020 was a wonderful decision for me. The People of Napoli have shown me so much love and kindness, and I will not allow anyone to come between us.

“The passion of the People of Naples fuels my fire to always play with my heart and soul, and the love for the badge is unwavering as I wear it with pride.

“The accusations against People of Naples are untrue. I have a lot of friends that are Napolitans and have become part of my family and everyday life. I appreciate Nigerians and everyone for leading their voices to support and reach out to me.

“I’m forever grateful. Let’s support unity, respect and understanding. FORZA NAPOLI SEMPRE.”

Football,Napoli,Sport,Victor Osimhen

