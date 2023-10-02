VAR audio of Luis Diaz’s offside goal to be released

Liverpool fans are still fuming over the decision

Tottenham’s win against Liverpool should’ve been stopped after officials realised they had wrongly disallowed Luis Diaz’s opener, according to reports.

Diaz’s goal was flagged off-side by the linesman but, as the subsequent VAR lines showed, the linesman was in the wrong and the goal should have stood.

Christian Romero, it soon emerged, had played Diaz onside but seconds after the offside was given, officials were conscious of the error made but opted not to follow VAR protocols and continue with the game, as per ESPN.

However, in line with the rules of the game, play should’ve been paused and the decision reversed to “achieve the fairest outcome for the game”. The report also adds that the VAR team and management team failed to react, despite having the chance to correct the mistake.

Liverpool fans were also left furious with the red cards given to Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota – the former receiving a straight red while the latter picked up to yellow cards.

A statement from the PGMOL apologised to Liverpool for the “human error” and removed officials Darren England and Dan Cook from any upcoming fixtures however the Merseyside club said that it was an “unacceptable” excuse for what happened at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

PGMOL have issued more statements than Chelsea have Premier League wins this season pic.twitter.com/Ix0YfJYYcV — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 30, 2023

Now, the report adds that the VAR audio of the incidents that took place will be released to provide people with clarity and transparency over what was said at Stockley Park.

The full statement from Liverpool read: “Liverpool Football Club acknowledges PGMOL’s admission of their failures last night. It is clear that the correct application of the laws of the game did not occur, resulting in sporting integrity being undermined.

“We fully accept the pressures that match officials work under but these pressures are supposed to be alleviated, not exacerbated, by the existence and implementation of VAR.

“It is therefore unsatisfactory that sufficient time was not afforded to allow the correct decision to be made and that there was no subsequent intervention.

“That such failings have already been categorised as ‘significant human error’ is also unacceptable. Any and all outcomes should be established only by the review and with full transparency.”

They added: “This is vital for the reliability of future decision making as it applies to all clubs with learnings being used to make improvements to processes in order to ensure this kind of situation cannot occur again.

“In the meantime, we will explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution.”

