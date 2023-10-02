Search icon

Football

02nd Oct 2023

VAR audio of Luis Diaz’s offside goal to be released

Callum Boyle

VAR Luis Diaz

Liverpool fans are still fuming over the decision

Tottenham’s win against Liverpool should’ve been stopped after officials realised they had wrongly disallowed Luis Diaz’s opener, according to reports.

Diaz’s goal was flagged off-side by the linesman but, as the subsequent VAR lines showed, the linesman was in the wrong and the goal should have stood.

Christian Romero, it soon emerged, had played Diaz onside but seconds after the offside was given, officials were conscious of the error made but opted not to follow VAR protocols and continue with the game, as per ESPN.

However, in line with the rules of the game, play should’ve been paused and the decision reversed to “achieve the fairest outcome for the game”. The report also adds that the VAR team and management team failed to react, despite having the chance to correct the mistake.

Liverpool fans were also left furious with the red cards given to Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota – the former receiving a straight red while the latter picked up to yellow cards.

A statement from the PGMOL apologised to Liverpool for the “human error” and removed officials Darren England and Dan Cook from any upcoming fixtures however the Merseyside club said that it was an “unacceptable” excuse for what happened at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Now, the report adds that the VAR audio of the incidents that took place will be released to provide people with clarity and transparency over what was said at Stockley Park.

The full statement from Liverpool read: “Liverpool Football Club acknowledges PGMOL’s admission of their failures last night. It is clear that the correct application of the laws of the game did not occur, resulting in sporting integrity being undermined. 

“We fully accept the pressures that match officials work under but these pressures are supposed to be alleviated, not exacerbated, by the existence and implementation of VAR.

“It is therefore unsatisfactory that sufficient time was not afforded to allow the correct decision to be made and that there was no subsequent intervention.

“That such failings have already been categorised as ‘significant human error’ is also unacceptable. Any and all outcomes should be established only by the review and with full transparency.”

VAR Luis Diaz

They added: “This is vital for the reliability of future decision making as it applies to all clubs with learnings being used to make improvements to processes in order to ensure this kind of situation cannot occur again.

“In the meantime, we will explore the range of options available, given the clear need for escalation and resolution.”

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Liverpool,Luiz Diaz,Premier League,Sport,VAR

RELATED ARTICLES

Man charged after Bradley Lowery pic displayed at football match

Bradley Lowery

Man charged after Bradley Lowery pic displayed at football match

By Charlie Herbert

Victor Osimhen breaks silence on social media storm

Football

Victor Osimhen breaks silence on social media storm

By Callum Boyle

Spurs fans call on club to replay match with Liverpool after VAR error

Football

Spurs fans call on club to replay match with Liverpool after VAR error

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Arsenal make huge bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal

Arsenal make huge bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

By James Dawson

Troy Deeney publishes DMs revealing harrowing extent of racist abuse he receives

Racism

Troy Deeney publishes DMs revealing harrowing extent of racist abuse he receives

By Oli Dugmore

Sheffield United fan ‘kidnaps’ Erling Haaland ahead of FA Cup semi final

Erling Haaland

Sheffield United fan ‘kidnaps’ Erling Haaland ahead of FA Cup semi final

By Callum Boyle

Harry Kane announces he will stay at Tottenham ‘this summer’

Daniel Levy

Harry Kane announces he will stay at Tottenham ‘this summer’

By Charlie Herbert

Roy Keane compares Phil Foden to NFL star Tom Brady

England

Roy Keane compares Phil Foden to NFL star Tom Brady

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool confirm death of supporter at Anfield during Benfica game

Football

Liverpool confirm death of supporter at Anfield during Benfica game

By Callum Boyle

Passenger died next to me on 14-hour flight and what staff did with the body horrified me

Australia

Passenger died next to me on 14-hour flight and what staff did with the body horrified me

By Charlie Herbert

‘I fell in love with my delivery driver and fell pregnant just three months after he delivered my parcel’

Dating

‘I fell in love with my delivery driver and fell pregnant just three months after he delivered my parcel’

By JOE

New BBC Boiling Point series is leaving viewers ‘stressed’

BBC

New BBC Boiling Point series is leaving viewers ‘stressed’

By Charlie Herbert

COVID vaccine scientists win Nobel Prize for medicine

COVID vaccine scientists win Nobel Prize for medicine

By Joseph Loftus

‘My mum and I look identical and wear matching outfits every day – we’re constantly mistaken for sisters’

New York Fashion Week

‘My mum and I look identical and wear matching outfits every day – we’re constantly mistaken for sisters’

By JOE

Plus-size travel influencer calls on hotels to enlarge hallways

accommodation

Plus-size travel influencer calls on hotels to enlarge hallways

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

The world reacts to the news of Jon Jones being pulled from UFC 200 main event

Daniel Cormier

The world reacts to the news of Jon Jones being pulled from UFC 200 main event

By Darragh Murphy

Billionaire complains there aren’t enough moorings to park her super yacht

billionaire

Billionaire complains there aren’t enough moorings to park her super yacht

By Kieran Galpin

Manchester United ridiculed by fans for ‘Wall of White’ plans for Liverpool clash at Anfield

Europa League

Manchester United ridiculed by fans for ‘Wall of White’ plans for Liverpool clash at Anfield

By JOE

‘Time traveller from 3812’ claims to have a photo from surface of Mars

apex tv

‘Time traveller from 3812’ claims to have a photo from surface of Mars

By Kieran Galpin

Running back’s horrific knee injury is not for the squeamish (Video)

American Football

Running back’s horrific knee injury is not for the squeamish (Video)

By Darragh Murphy

Jurgen Klopp critical of Tottenham tactics after title blow

Football

Jurgen Klopp critical of Tottenham tactics after title blow

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories