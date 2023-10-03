Todd Boehly seeking £500m loan to ‘keep up’ with Premier League rivals

Chelsea have already spent over £1bn under Todd Boehly

Chelsea seemingly have no plans to slow down on their spending spree, with Todd Boehly reportedly seeking a cash injection to help boost the squad.

The Blues’ transfer activity since Boehly took over as co-owner has been a major talking points, with the two-time European champions spending over £1bn across three windows.

This summer alone, Chelsea broke the British transfer record – six months after they broke it to sign Enzo Fernandez – by signing Moises Caicedo from Brighton in a deal worth £115m.

Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, Axel Disasi, Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson were also some of the players signed for large price tags.

Despite dropping money left, right and centre there are no plans to slow down. According to The Sun, Chelsea are looking to raise up to £500m from US financial investors as they fear they could fall behind the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Quickfire double helps Chelsea to first league win since August

Mauricio Pochettino’s side secured their first Premier League win since August on Monday night as they beat west London rivals Fulham.

Mykhailo Mudryk scored his first league goal for the Blues before Armando Broja doubled their lead just a minute later as Chelsea picked up a much-needed three points.

Mykhailo Mudryk finally scored his first Premier League goal 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/8G95sz46cV — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) October 2, 2023

Before the game, Pochettino emphasised his need to allow his younger players to get as much experience as possible. He told Sky Sports: “We need more experience, but that is about time.

“We need to provide the players playing in the Premier League the experience that they need.

“It’s a tough competition. I think it’s the toughest competition in the world.”

Related links: