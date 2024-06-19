Ruud Gullit responds to ‘blackface’ image of Dutch fans dressed as him at Euro 2024

Gullit has responded to the image.

Ruud Gullit has responded to the ‘blackface’ image of Netherlands fans dressed as him at Euro 2024.

Speaking to Humberto Tan, a key member of the committee set up to tackle racism in football alongside the former legendary midfielder, it was revealed that the costumes were only seen as a compliment to Gullit.

As per the Dutch publication De Telegraaf, he said:

“Ruud said when he saw it: ‘I actually feel quite honoured,’ because it’s a reminder of one of the biggest prizes he won as a footballer. “Blackface is an unattractive phenomenon, but in this specific case, where it’s meant as a tribute, I think that’s how you should see it.”

Bart van de Ven, one of the fans who dressed as Gullit, has promised not to dress like the Dutch legend again following the backlash.

“Maybe I made a mistake or it’s a blind spot,” he told DutchNews.

“The last thing I want to do is hurt people and that’s why I’ve decided to stop.

“I’ve had a lot of really nice responses as well, but clearly there is a group who feel differently.

“I have to respect that and listen to it. The last thing I want is for people to have a certain unpleasant association with my act.”

Gullit is a Dutch football legend who helped the team win the European Championships in 1988.

The former AC Milan star won 66 caps and scored 17 goals across 13 years for the Netherlands.

He was captain when they won Euro ’88, the only title in the nation’s history.