12th Feb 2024

Replays show that Man United’s opening goal was offside

Callum Boyle

Man United

Aston Villa fans are fuming

Aston Villa fans are furious with the decision to allow Manchester United’s opening goal to stand after replays showed there was an offside in the build up.

Man United were 2-1 winners on Sunday as goals from Rasmus Hojlund and super-sub Scott McTominay either side of Douglas Luiz’s equaliser earned Erik ten Hag’s side a huge win.

McTominay’s winner three minutes from time also meant it was the first time Ten Hag had recorded a win away from home against a side in the top nine of the Premier League for the first time.

Man United player in offside position, replays show

United’s opener in the 17th minute proved to be the most controversial moment of the evening.

Hojlund tucked the ball in the back of the net from the resulting corner as Luke Shaw’s free-kick was turned away by a Villa defender, who faced pressure from Casemiro.

However replays have shown that the midfielder was in an offside position when the set piece was taken and by competing for the ball, should’ve been flagged at the time.

Villa fans react to missed decision

Unfortunately for Villa fans, matters were made worse by the fact that VAR couldn’t intervene as the goal and offside moment both occurred during different phases of play.

It didn’t stop supporters of the West Midlands club criticising the missed call, with one person saying: “Well and truly shafted.

Another wrote: “Always tricky playing against 12 men, ref was shocking today.

A third said: “This is criminal really cause what’s with the clear and obvious tag if they score from a corner which was clear and obviously not a corner.

“You can’t make this up,” exclaimed a fourth.

Football,Manchester United,Sport

