Quiz: Name Liverpool’s starting XI from the 2019 Champions League final

Name the team from Liverpool's sixth and latest UCL final victory

Liverpool are English football's most successful team when it comes to the UEFA Champions League, having become European champions an incredible six times, meaning they trail behind only AC Milan and Real Madrid in the competition's all-time rankings.

Although the Reds are England's most successful UCL team, only two of their victories have come in the 21st Century, via the incredible Istanbul comeback of 2005, and against Spurs in 2019.

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This quiz will test your knowledge on the second of those famous European nights, as Jurgen Klopp secured the first major trophy of his reign as Liverpool manager.

All you'll have to do is name the team that Klopp chose to start the final against Spurs.