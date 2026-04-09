Paddock Picks: Our biggest tips for the Aintree Grand National

It's the biggest race of the year.

This week on your favourite horse racing podcast, The Paddock, the full gang are here as we’re joined by Rishi Persad, Oli Bell, Tom Stanley and Nick Luck.

The panel dive into their own deeply personal Grand National memories including watching it all the way from the Caribbean and something about an eaten hamster...

The crew discuss the way the race has developed over the years, such as field and fence size as well of course, as their predictions for the most iconic race in jumps racing.

All this and plenty more besides on this week's instalment of The Paddock.

Nick Luck's Picks For The Grand National: Johnnywho 2. Grangeclare West 3. Gerri Colombe 4. Captain Cody

"I'm just edging towards Johnnywho I think. Grangeclare West's gonna run a huge race. I suspect Gerri Colombe is a horse that will run very well too. There'll be another Mullins, perhaps one that hasn't tackled Aintree before, so I'm thinking it's gonna be a Captain Cody. I'll go with Captain Cody to finish 4th. He's won a Scottish. Yeah, so you know he's gonna stay and he'll probably go on any ground."

Oli Bell's Picks For The Grand National - 1: Jagwar 2: I Am Maximus 3: Gerri Colombe 4: Champ Kielly

"My winner is Jagwar. I think I Am Maximus, a former champion will come second. I think Gerri Colombe. I think he's very classy. But the horse that I think will run huge at a massive price is Champ Kielly. If he settles, because getting home will be a, well, he won't do it if he pulls hard. He's a grade 1 winner over hurdles and fences, and yet he's, he's also trained by Willie Mullins. He's 80 to 1 in the race. I don't think he should be anywhere near that price. In terms of talent, I think he's right up there as a talented horse. He's got a reasonable weight. I think he's gonna be my sort of springer at a massive price."

Tom Stanley's Picks For The Grand National - 1. Jagwar 2. Grangeclare West 3. Favori Du Champdou 4. Quai De Bourbon

"The top two are the same, Jagwar, Grangeclare West. Grangeclare West has got to be there. It has to. Favori Du Champdou, I think he'll run really well for Gordon, and Quai De Bourbon. I think will run a big race."

Rishi Persad's Picks For The Grand National 1. Jagwar 2. Grangeclare West 3. Iroko 4. Monty's Star

"Jagwar wins the Grand National, Grangeclare West 2nd, Iroko 3rd, and Monty's Star 4th."