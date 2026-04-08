Why Arsenal’s UCL win over Sporting CP was a bigger victory for Arne Slot

The Gunners came home from Lisbon as 1-0 winners.

After a brutal few weeks that has seen the Gunners knocked out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, Arsenal returned to form on Tuesday, winning 1-0 away to Sporting CP in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Mikel Arteta's side had David Raya to thank for keeping the scores level right up until added time, after the Spaniard — finally recalled to the side after Kepa Arrizabalaga's performances in those cup defeats — made a string of impressive saves throughout the evening.

This allowed second-half substitute Kai Havertz to finally put the Gunners in front, after he was played through on goal by Gabriel Martinelli during stoppage time at the end of the 90 minutes.

While the result, a crucial away victory in a major knockout tie, will mean a great deal to Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, the victory could bizarrely mean even more for under-fire Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

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As reported by journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal's win has guaranteed that at least 5 English teams will play in next season's Champions League, after it ensured the Premier League's UEFA coefficient reached an unassailable lead.

Every year, an additional UCL place is awarded to the two leagues with the best "overall performance" over all of the three European competitions.

The Premier League has led the table for most of the season, after all nine clubs reached the last 16.

The extra spot was finally confirmed when Arsenal defeated Sporting on Tuesday.

With the Gunners still nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table, their chances of playing in next season's Champions League are essentially certain, so the benefits of the fifth spot will pass over to the other English sides battling for a European place.

One such team are Liverpool, whose manager Arne Slot is under growing pressure for an under par season, and could be expected to leave Anfield should he fail to secure Champions League football next season.