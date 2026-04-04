Wayne Rooney ‘ready to return to management’ despite huge MOTD deal

It's despite his £400k contract!

Wayne Rooney is reportedly ready to leave Match of the Day and return to the dugout at the start of next season.

The former Manchester United player previously managed both Plymouth Argyle, but left his role in December 2024 after the team was left in last place of the EFL.

Roo then made a deal with BBC bosses to appear on Match of the Day as a pundit in a £400k per year deal.

He signed a two-year deal at the start of the 2025/26 season, after Wayne Lineker left the show.

However, a source has now told The Sun that he is ready to return to the dugout.

“Wayne is enjoying his telly work, but he does want to get back into management. He will be open to it if the right opportunity comes up," a source said.

“Ideally, he would get something at the start of the summer so he is in position for the start of the season in August.”

Rooney is one of the best England goal scorers of all time, scoring 53 in his 120 appearances.

He also scored 253 goals during his time at Manchester United.

However, he has struggled more in his managerial positions.

His first foray into management came at Derby County, after serving time there as a player.

The club ended up being relegated to League One after falling into administration and getting a 21-point deduction.

Rooney then took over as head coach for DC United in the USA, but left at the end of the season.

He then headed to Birmingham City, joining in October 2023, but was sacked in January 2024 after winning just two out of 15 matches.