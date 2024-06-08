Search icon

MMA

08th Jun 2024

Eddie Hall produces insane knockout in 2 vs 1 MMA fight 

Callum Boyle

Eddie Hall

The former world’s strongest man was quite the occasion

Eddie Hall switched away from this strong man expertise and stepped into the octagon to make his MMA debut in an epic two-on-one clash.

The 36-year-old retired strongman was in action at Blackburn’s King George’s Hall in the event held by the World Freak Fight League.

A number of celebrities and social media influencers were on the card and Hall was down to face Neffati Brothers, who have more than 19 million followers on TikTok.

Making his debut in the octagon it was understandable that Hall looked somewhat uncomfortable in the opening stages but in the third round The Beast stunned the crowd by picking up one of the brothers and launching him across the canvas after he tried to perform a single-leg takedown.

Moments after and Hall smelt blood as he went in search of the second Neffati brother and unleashed a lethal right-hand that sent him straight to the ground, leaving his opponent unconscious.

The referee then stopped the bout with 27 seconds remaining of the third round to give Hall a debut victory in seriously impressive fashion.

Fans call for Hall to fight in UFC

Hall’s two-in-one knockout went viral across social media, sending the internet into a frenzy.

One user said on X: “I have seen enough, his UFC heavyweight run STARTS NOW.

“Eddie Hall just knocked a dude out COLD in a 2v1 MMA match,” exclaimed a second.

“Alright, I don’t know a ton about MMA fights and all, but wouldn’t it be a bit more fair to have a 2v1 fight with a weight class say one step down from Eddie instead of what (I’m guessing here) seem to be lightweights? Or was this just a fight to get people watching,” stated a third.

Related links:

Topics:

Eddie Hall,MMA,Sport,UFC

RELATED ARTICLES

Graeme Souness claims Gareth Southgate hasn’t picked ‘England’s best goalkeeper’ for Euro 2024

England (football)

Graeme Souness claims Gareth Southgate hasn’t picked ‘England’s best goalkeeper’ for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Rugby league pays emotional tribute to Rob Burrow before Challenge Cup final

Challenge Cup final

Rugby league pays emotional tribute to Rob Burrow before Challenge Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool the most-watched European club globally this season

Football

Liverpool the most-watched European club globally this season

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Conor McGregor’s next fight has officially been confirmed

Conor McGregor’s next fight has officially been confirmed

By George McKay

UFC legend calls out Paddy Pimblett for fight in the UK

UFC legend calls out Paddy Pimblett for fight in the UK

By George McKay

Conor McGregor confirms next UFC bout, ahead of official announcement

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor confirms next UFC bout, ahead of official announcement

By Patrick McCarry

MMA’s ‘biggest mismatch in history’ that was stopped by ref in first round

Sport

MMA’s ‘biggest mismatch in history’ that was stopped by ref in first round

By Callum Boyle

MMA’s ‘biggest mismatch’ stopped by ref in first round

Fighting

MMA’s ‘biggest mismatch’ stopped by ref in first round

By JOE

New UFC signing Kayla Harrison says she would ‘mess up’ Israel Adesanya

Dana White

New UFC signing Kayla Harrison says she would ‘mess up’ Israel Adesanya

By Callum Boyle

People are confused about what the ‘H’ In Jesus H. Christ actually stands for

Catholic Church

People are confused about what the ‘H’ In Jesus H. Christ actually stands for

By Ryan Price

Fans convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold will start at Euros after shirt number revealed

Fans convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold will start at Euros after shirt number revealed

By Jacob Entwistle

Doctor Who airs first same-sex kiss in show’s entire run

BBC

Doctor Who airs first same-sex kiss in show’s entire run

By Ryan Price

Thousands of bikers celebrate the life of Dave Myers

Cancer

Thousands of bikers celebrate the life of Dave Myers

By Ryan Price

Newcastle launch £16m bid for future England international

Newcastle launch £16m bid for future England international

By Jacob Entwistle

Seth Rogen says he will never make sequels to his stoner comedies like Pineapple Express

Comedy

Seth Rogen says he will never make sequels to his stoner comedies like Pineapple Express

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Fans call for Graham Potter to replace Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2024

Fans call for Graham Potter to replace Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2024

By Jacob Entwistle

New CCTV shows missing TV doctor walking towards mountains

BBC

New CCTV shows missing TV doctor walking towards mountains

By Ryan Price

Man United expected to complete signing of England international this month 

England (football)

Man United expected to complete signing of England international this month 

By Callum Boyle

Gareth Southgate makes Kobbie Mainoo admission after Iceland struggles

Gareth Southgate makes Kobbie Mainoo admission after Iceland struggles

By Jacob Entwistle

Manuel Neuer produces horrendous blunder on eve of Euro 2024

Football

Manuel Neuer produces horrendous blunder on eve of Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Love Island fans beg show to intervene as Harriett starts screaming and sobbing

Entertainment

Love Island fans beg show to intervene as Harriett starts screaming and sobbing

By Ryan Price

Load more stories