Eddie Hall produces insane knockout in 2 vs 1 MMA fight 

Eddie Hall switched away from this strong man expertise and stepped into the octagon to make his MMA debut in an epic two-on-one clash.

The 36-year-old retired strongman was in action at Blackburn’s King George’s Hall in the event held by the World Freak Fight League.

A number of celebrities and social media influencers were on the card and Hall was down to face Neffati Brothers, who have more than 19 million followers on TikTok.

Making his debut in the octagon it was understandable that Hall looked somewhat uncomfortable in the opening stages but in the third round The Beast stunned the crowd by picking up one of the brothers and launching him across the canvas after he tried to perform a single-leg takedown.

Moments after and Hall smelt blood as he went in search of the second Neffati brother and unleashed a lethal right-hand that sent him straight to the ground, leaving his opponent unconscious.

The referee then stopped the bout with 27 seconds remaining of the third round to give Hall a debut victory in seriously impressive fashion.

Eddie Hall just knocked a dude out COLD in a 2v1 MMA match 😱 pic.twitter.com/Y318OlfSeo — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 7, 2024

Fans call for Hall to fight in UFC

Hall’s two-in-one knockout went viral across social media, sending the internet into a frenzy.

One user said on X: “I have seen enough, his UFC heavyweight run STARTS NOW.

“Eddie Hall just knocked a dude out COLD in a 2v1 MMA match,” exclaimed a second.

“Alright, I don’t know a ton about MMA fights and all, but wouldn’t it be a bit more fair to have a 2v1 fight with a weight class say one step down from Eddie instead of what (I’m guessing here) seem to be lightweights? Or was this just a fight to get people watching,” stated a third.

