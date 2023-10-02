Man City legend Francis Lee dies aged 79

Lee spent time at Man City as a player and as a chairman

Manchester City legend Francis Lee has died at the age of 79 following a long battle with cancer.

Lee, who was described as a “club legend in every sense”, scored 148 goals in 330 appearances for City and was even chairman of the club after his playing days were over.

City confirmed the news on Monday and paid tribute to the former forward, saying: “It is with the deepest sadness and heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of former Manchester City player and Chairman Francis Lee.

“Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their condolences to the friends and family of Francis at this very difficult time.

“As a mark of respect, flags around the Etihad Stadium and City Football Academy are flying at half-mast.”

Lee was extremely successful during his time at Man City, winning the First Division title, FA Cup, League Cup, Cup Winners’ Cup and two Charity Shields during an eight-year stint at the club.

Away from Man City, Lee started his career at Bolton Wanderers and later joined Derby County after leaving City, helping them to their second league title in 1975.

He also played 27 times for England, scoring 10 goals at international level.

Once his playing career was over, Lee returned to Man City in 1994 as chairman, spending four years in that role.

