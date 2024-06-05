Man City chairman addresses 115 charges with end of season statement

Khaldoon al-Mubarak is ‘frustrated’ at reminders to charges casting over on-field success

Khaldoon al-Mubarak has spoken for the first time since Manchester City’s fourth consecutive Premier League victory, stating he is “frustrated” by all the off-field talk regarding the 115 charges.

Some of the charges date back to as far back as 2009, with a Premier League disciplinary commission set to hear the case in autumn for allegedly breaching financial regulations imposed by the league.

Speaking to City’s internal media team, Khaldoon stated: “Of course, it’s frustrating, the referencing is always frustrating.

“I feel for our fanbase and everyone associated with the club to have these charges constantly referenced.

“It’s taking longer than anyone hoped for but there is a process we have to go through. I’ve always repeated, let’s be judged by the facts and not by claims and counterpart claims.”

However, it has been confirmed by BBC Sport that this interview was conducted prior to Man City launching a legal challenge to the commercial rules on Tuesday.

In the meantime, an arbitration hearing is set for 10-21 June regarding legality of the league’s association party transaction rules.

City chairman speaks on Pep Guardiola’s future

In the interview, Mubarak also spoke on the future of manager Pep Guardiola stating: “This decision on his future is always a decision that we will take together.

“I have no doubt that we will find, as always we have done, the right solution that works for Pep and us.”

The 15-time trophy winner at Manchester City currently has one year left on his deal.

