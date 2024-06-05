Chelsea hold ‘preliminary talks’ with Premier League club over Conor Gallagher

From the Conference League to the Champions League

Chelsea have reportedly opened talks over the potential transfer of Conor Gallagher with the 24 year old entering the final year of his contract.

As per the Athletic, Aston Villa have held ‘preliminary talks’ over a deal as they look to bolster their squad ahead of an eagerly-anticipated Champions League campaign at Villa Park.

Unai Emery is reported to be a ‘huge admirer’ of the England international, who is likely to be named soon in Gareth Southgate’s final squad for the European Championships in Germany this month.

However, one stumbling block for Emery could be the potential transfer fee, with Chelsea likely to ask for a fee in excess of £50m for Gallagher, as per Fabrizio Romano’s X update.

Conor Gallagher to Aston Villa or Spurs for £50m.



Mistake or Good Business? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uph0cLr3Lp — CFC-Blues (@CFCBlues_com) June 5, 2024

Following the completion of Mason Mount’s transfer to Manchester United last summer, Chelsea see Gallagher as a similarly prized asset who should not be sold cheaply.

Mount, who also had a year remaining on his contract was sold in a £55m deal, so Chelsea would want a repeat of a similar fee.

Since Todd Boehly’s takeover at Stamford Bridge, the club have spent over £1bn on transfer fees. As a result, some players including Gallagher could depart, due to the fact that the club only narrowly remained compliant of profit and sustainability rules upon account publishing in April.

Additionally, Aston Villa are not the only side interested. Sky Sports News have provided a fresh update that Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are also circling for the player.

Gallagher was a mainstay in the Chelsea team last season, playing 50 games, 37 of which in the Premier League.

Undoubtedly, he would be a massive loss to the club after being such an ever-present in the centre of the park all season and captaining the side.

Chelsea fans made their feelings known towards Gallagher, with an impressive “Chelsea since birth” banner unveiled before the home game against Tottenham Hotspur at the latter stages of the season.