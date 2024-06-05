Search icon

Sport

05th Jun 2024

Chelsea hold ‘preliminary talks’ with Premier League club over Conor Gallagher

Jacob Entwistle

From the Conference League to the Champions League

Chelsea have reportedly opened talks over the potential transfer of Conor Gallagher with the 24 year old entering the final year of his contract.

As per the Athletic, Aston Villa have held ‘preliminary talks’ over a deal as they look to bolster their squad ahead of an eagerly-anticipated Champions League campaign at Villa Park.

Unai Emery is reported to be a ‘huge admirer’ of the England international, who is likely to be named soon in Gareth Southgate’s final squad for the European Championships in Germany this month.

However, one stumbling block for Emery could be the potential transfer fee, with Chelsea likely to ask for a fee in excess of £50m for Gallagher, as per Fabrizio Romano’s X update.

Following the completion of Mason Mount’s transfer to Manchester United last summer, Chelsea see Gallagher as a similarly prized asset who should not be sold cheaply.

Mount, who also had a year remaining on his contract was sold in a £55m deal, so Chelsea would want a repeat of a similar fee.

Since Todd Boehly’s takeover at Stamford Bridge, the club have spent over £1bn on transfer fees. As a result, some players including Gallagher could depart, due to the fact that the club only narrowly remained compliant of profit and sustainability rules upon account publishing in April.

Additionally, Aston Villa are not the only side interested. Sky Sports News have provided a fresh update that Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are also circling for the player.

Gallagher was a mainstay in the Chelsea team last season, playing 50 games, 37 of which in the Premier League.

Undoubtedly, he would be a massive loss to the club after being such an ever-present in the centre of the park all season and captaining the side.

Chelsea fans made their feelings known towards Gallagher, with an impressive “Chelsea since birth” banner unveiled before the home game against Tottenham Hotspur at the latter stages of the season.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

One of the most gruesome movies ever is getting a surprise TV reboot

One of the most gruesome movies ever is getting a surprise TV reboot

By Stephen Porzio

Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen 

Football

Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen 

By Callum Boyle

Woman who was declared dead at hospice found alive in funeral home

Dead

Woman who was declared dead at hospice found alive in funeral home

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closing in on return to management

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closing in on return to management

By Jacob Entwistle

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

England

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

By Callum Boyle

Gareth Southgate handed huge boost as England star nears return from injury

Gareth Southgate handed huge boost as England star nears return from injury

By Jacob Entwistle

What will happen if Man City win legal battle against Premier League 

Football

What will happen if Man City win legal battle against Premier League 

By Callum Boyle

Erling Haaland gives blunt answer on his Man City future

Erling Haaland gives blunt answer on his Man City future

By Jacob Entwistle

Novak Djokovic set to miss Wimbledon 

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic set to miss Wimbledon 

By Callum Boyle

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closing in on return to management

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closing in on return to management

By Jacob Entwistle

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

crime drama

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

By Charlie Herbert

Apple declares one of its most popular iPhones ‘obsolete’

Apple

Apple declares one of its most popular iPhones ‘obsolete’

By Ryan Price

Man purchases flat on cruise ship because it’s cheaper than ones in his hometown

Cruise

Man purchases flat on cruise ship because it’s cheaper than ones in his hometown

By Nina McLaughlin

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

England

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

By Callum Boyle

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day due to her fertility struggles

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day due to her fertility struggles

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

Brexit

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

By JOE

Gareth Southgate handed huge boost as England star nears return from injury

Gareth Southgate handed huge boost as England star nears return from injury

By Jacob Entwistle

What will happen if Man City win legal battle against Premier League 

Football

What will happen if Man City win legal battle against Premier League 

By Callum Boyle

Man arrested for ‘sexual offence’ on Jet2 flight as passenger given medical attention

Edinburgh

Man arrested for ‘sexual offence’ on Jet2 flight as passenger given medical attention

By Ryan Price

Killers confirmed for second season of hit Netflix Monster series

Jeffrey Dahmer

Killers confirmed for second season of hit Netflix Monster series

By Charlie Herbert

Erling Haaland gives blunt answer on his Man City future

Erling Haaland gives blunt answer on his Man City future

By Jacob Entwistle

Load more stories