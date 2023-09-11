Search icon

11th Sep 2023

Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai produces ridiculous pass from his own box for Hungary

Callum Boyle

Dominik Szboszlai

A pass Steven Gerrard would’ve been proud of

Liverpool fans have every reason to be excited when Dominik Szboszlai returns from international duty as he showed some of the talent he has to offer.

Szboszlai caught the eye for Hungary in their game against the Czech Republic on Sunday as the 22-year-old led by example having been given the armband.

The midfielder joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in a £60m deal this summer – becoming the fourth most expensive player in the Reds’ history.

Although he isn’t known for his goalscoring prowess, Szboszlai is evidently capable of picking out a pass and he showed that yet again with an audacious ball from his own box.

Despite being under pressure, Szboszlai demanded the ball from goalkeeper Denes Dibusz an kept his composure to take one touch and instruct full back Loic Nego to get forward before unleashing a 75-yard pass.

Many were left shocked by the distance the ball travelled, as well as it’s pin-point accuracy.

“How’s he picked him out there, what a f*****g player man,” wrote one person.

A second said: “The technique to send a ball that far without bouncing with such a casual swing of the boot is simply outrageous.”

Another posted: “This is one of those Gerrard type of passes, Szoboszlai hit me with nostalgia ngl.

“Mate that is absolutely outrageous,” said a fourth.

Even though Szoboszlai’s performance was one to be admired by, it wasn’t enough to guide Hungary to a win as they were held to a 1-1 draw at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

