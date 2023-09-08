Search icon

Sport

08th Sep 2023

Paul Scholes surprises fans when asked if he was better than Steven Gerrard

Lee Costello

“We’re different, very different.”

Paul Scholes gave an honest and surprising answer when he was asked if he was a better player than Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

The two had played together briefly with England on the international stage, but were primarily arch rivals, given the history between Man United and Liverpool.

Both midfielders, and both key players for their team, fans have always compared the two in an age-old debate, claiming that one was better than the other.

Those on side of the Red Devils would argue that Scholes won many more trophies, including 11 Premier League medals, while Gerrard hadn’t won any.

Getty Images

However, when you compare the stats from an individual point of view, the Liverpool hero was far more effective, scoring 120 PL goals, and racking up 92 assists, beating Scholes who scored 107 times, with 54 assists to his name.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s Presents Five, the United legend gave his own answer, and it might not be what those from Old Trafford want to hear.

“I can’t answer that! Gerrard’s a great player,” he joked when asked to give his assessment on the debate.

He added: “I’m not saying myself, we’re different, very different. He’s an athlete, he was more of a match-winner, but he was probably in a team where he had to be.

“I was more part of a team, he was more individual, I think.

“I wouldn’t be able to do what he did at Liverpool, whether he could do what I did at United, I don’t know; I don’t see why not. I don’t think I could do what he did at Liverpool.”

A very honest and frank answer from Scholes, and it probably settles the debate once and for all, for although he was a better team-player, who also played in a better team, Gerrard was probably the superior individual.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Captain Tom’s daughter was paid £70k as charity donations halved

Captain Tom’s daughter was paid £70k as charity donations halved

By Joseph Loftus

Neymar claims Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue in 1 in brutal dig

Football

Neymar claims Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue in 1 in brutal dig

By Callum Boyle

Psychologist warns it’s a major red flag if you relax by enjoying true crime stories

Psychologist warns it’s a major red flag if you relax by enjoying true crime stories

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira is already talking about which other club he’d love to play for

Arsenal

Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira is already talking about which other club he’d love to play for

By Simon Lloyd

MLS may be about to add two Premier League cult figures to its ranks

Julio Baptista

MLS may be about to add two Premier League cult figures to its ranks

By Tom Victor

Luis Suarez will debut these lovely boots against PSG

Football

Luis Suarez will debut these lovely boots against PSG

By Conor Heneghan

Jack Grealish laughs off “you’re just a sh*t Joey Essex” chant at QPR

Aston Villa

Jack Grealish laughs off “you’re just a sh*t Joey Essex” chant at QPR

By Darragh Murphy

Louis van Gaal reportedly given extra security staff following backlash from fans

Louis van Gaal

Louis van Gaal reportedly given extra security staff following backlash from fans

By JOE

Arsenal speedster leads the way in FIFA 16 fastest players rankings…

Arsenal

Arsenal speedster leads the way in FIFA 16 fastest players rankings…

By Matt Stanger

Man who tried to cross ocean in human hamster wheel has been banned from sea

America

Man who tried to cross ocean in human hamster wheel has been banned from sea

By Callum Boyle

Kepa openly rinses Todd Boehly despite still being under Chelsea contract

Chelsea

Kepa openly rinses Todd Boehly despite still being under Chelsea contract

By Callum Boyle

Man United fan Rachel Riley blasts the club over multiple abuse allegations against Antony

Antony

Man United fan Rachel Riley blasts the club over multiple abuse allegations against Antony

By Callum Boyle

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 363

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 363

By Charlie Herbert

Warning issued to Brits over ‘deadly insect’ stalking gardens feeding off pints

Asian Hornet

Warning issued to Brits over ‘deadly insect’ stalking gardens feeding off pints

By Callum Boyle

Schoolboy dead after being electrocuted at Blackpool hotel

Schoolboy dead after being electrocuted at Blackpool hotel

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Carl Froch says he’d come out of retirement to ‘smash’ Logan and Jake Paul ‘to bits’

Boxing

Carl Froch says he’d come out of retirement to ‘smash’ Logan and Jake Paul ‘to bits’

By Alex Roberts

Paul Merson’s comments about Leicester City have seriously backfired

Football

Paul Merson’s comments about Leicester City have seriously backfired

By Paul Moore

Brits to get £1,100 payment to help with cost of living

budget

Brits to get £1,100 payment to help with cost of living

By Charlie Herbert

Manchester United are not happy about Man City’s “mickey-taking” ticket allocation

Football

Manchester United are not happy about Man City’s “mickey-taking” ticket allocation

By Darragh Murphy

Ignore the rumours, Manchester United’s Megastore is *not* printing Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s name on shirts

Manchester United

Ignore the rumours, Manchester United’s Megastore is *not* printing Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s name on shirts

By Simon Lloyd

Leicester City’s new red away kit is definitely fit for champions

Leicester City

Leicester City’s new red away kit is definitely fit for champions

By JOE

Load more stories