Paul Scholes surprises fans when asked if he was better than Steven Gerrard

“We’re different, very different.”

Paul Scholes gave an honest and surprising answer when he was asked if he was a better player than Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

The two had played together briefly with England on the international stage, but were primarily arch rivals, given the history between Man United and Liverpool.

Both midfielders, and both key players for their team, fans have always compared the two in an age-old debate, claiming that one was better than the other.

Those on side of the Red Devils would argue that Scholes won many more trophies, including 11 Premier League medals, while Gerrard hadn’t won any.

Getty Images

However, when you compare the stats from an individual point of view, the Liverpool hero was far more effective, scoring 120 PL goals, and racking up 92 assists, beating Scholes who scored 107 times, with 54 assists to his name.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s Presents Five, the United legend gave his own answer, and it might not be what those from Old Trafford want to hear.

“I can’t answer that! Gerrard’s a great player,” he joked when asked to give his assessment on the debate.

He added: “I’m not saying myself, we’re different, very different. He’s an athlete, he was more of a match-winner, but he was probably in a team where he had to be.

“I was more part of a team, he was more individual, I think.

“I wouldn’t be able to do what he did at Liverpool, whether he could do what I did at United, I don’t know; I don’t see why not. I don’t think I could do what he did at Liverpool.”

A very honest and frank answer from Scholes, and it probably settles the debate once and for all, for although he was a better team-player, who also played in a better team, Gerrard was probably the superior individual.