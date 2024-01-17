Jose Mourinho shares emotional social media post after Roma sacking

Mourinho was sacked by Roma on Tuesday

Roma fans have hailed Jose Mourinho as a man who “woke up the city” after he was sacked.

Mourinho was dismissed by the club on Tuesday after a successful period at the Giallorossi in which he won the inaugural Europa Conference League trophy in the 2021-2022 season before reaching the Europa League final the following season.

But despite the impressive work on the European stage, performances domestically weren’t as up to scratch and his sacking came after back-to-back losses, including a 1-0 defeat to rivals Lazio in the Coppa Italia.

Daniele De Rossi has been appointed in his place until the end of the season, with Roma stating that “immediate change” was needed to get the club back on track.

Shortly after the news of his departure, Mourinho posted an emotional video to Instagram, featuring the backing track of Andrea Bocelli.

“Sweat, blood, tears, joy, sadness, love, brothers, history, heart, eternity,” he captioned the post.

The video featured videos of Mourinho celebrating the Conference League triumph with the Roma fans who had plenty of praise for the former Chelsea man.

“Forever one of our own. Eternally grateful Mister,” said one.

Another commented: “I love you mister we will always be your family, you didn’t deserve all of this. Thank you for life always by the Romanists side.

“Mister not even when my ex left me I was so hurt,” added a third.

Mourinho’s next steps are unknown so far however when asked to vote via a poll, 47 per cent of the JOE audience believed that the Special One was destined for Saudi Arabia.

Where will Jose Mourinho go next? 🤔 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) January 16, 2024

