Search icon

Football

24th Aug 2023

Joao Felix set for transfer lifeline if Barça move falls through

Callum Boyle

Joao Felix

Joao Felix is still looking to leave Atletico Madrid with time running out

Joao Felix is running out of time to secure a move away from Atletico Madrid but may be offered a last resort escape route.

Felix has been deemed surplus to requirements by Diego Simeone after returning from an underwhelming loan spell at Chelsea last season and has been looking for a way out of the Wanda Metropolitano.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with the Portugal international however their ongoing financial issues means that they are unable to make a move while Paris Saint-Germain have gone for other targets instead.

Premier League clubs have been put off by his displays in England last season while no clubs in Italy are seemingly interested.

With a week-and-a-half left of the European transfer window, time is ticking for the forward to get his move away however clubs in Saudi Arabia could offer him the chance to move on if all else fails.

The Saudi Pro League’s transfer window closes three weeks after the European window, meaning there would still be time for players to make the move to the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia have been the talking point of the summer window after attracting a number of lucrative names on astronomical salaries and the Daily Mail have reported that a one-year loan move to Al Hilal could be his only option.

Whether the 23-year-old would accept the proposal is another question however the most likely destination would be Barcelona if a deal can be reached.

Related links:

Topics:

Atletico Madrid,Barcelona,Football,Joao Felix,Saudi Arabia,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

David Beckham responds to claims Inter Miami’s matches are ‘fixed’

David Beckham

David Beckham responds to claims Inter Miami’s matches are ‘fixed’

By Callum Boyle

Two of Ivan Toney’s former team-mates hit with FA betting charges

Two of Ivan Toney’s former team-mates hit with FA betting charges

By Callum Boyle

PSG players vote for new captain

Football

PSG players vote for new captain

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Chelsea set to make £15m loss on Danny Drinkwater as midfielder edges towards exit

Chelsea FC

Chelsea set to make £15m loss on Danny Drinkwater as midfielder edges towards exit

By Reuben Pinder

Kick It Out issue statement condemning Greg Clarke’s ‘unacceptable’ comments

Football

Kick It Out issue statement condemning Greg Clarke’s ‘unacceptable’ comments

By Reuben Pinder

Sir Alex Ferguson was looking to sign three German internationals before retiring

Ilkay Gundogan

Sir Alex Ferguson was looking to sign three German internationals before retiring

By Darragh Murphy

Frank Lampard blasts Marcos Alonso for trying to watch second half on team bus

Chelsea

Frank Lampard blasts Marcos Alonso for trying to watch second half on team bus

By Simon Lloyd

Journalist Grant Wahl’s Cause of Death Has Been Confirmed

2022 Qatar World Cup

Journalist Grant Wahl’s Cause of Death Has Been Confirmed

By Charlie Herbert

Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher name their three favourite football pundits

Football

Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher name their three favourite football pundits

By Robert Redmond

Chilling moment ‘vigilante’ killer shoots ex’s Tinder date dead after waiting outside for 10 hours

Crime

Chilling moment ‘vigilante’ killer shoots ex’s Tinder date dead after waiting outside for 10 hours

By Charlie Herbert

Top Gear future uncertain as top boss quits just months after horror Flintoff crash

Top Gear

Top Gear future uncertain as top boss quits just months after horror Flintoff crash

By Steve Hopkins

TikTok mum splits opinion after revealing she won’t leave her daughter alone with male relatives

Daughter

TikTok mum splits opinion after revealing she won’t leave her daughter alone with male relatives

By Charlie Herbert

Basket full of 26 kittens left on charity’s doorstep in Bristol

Basket full of 26 kittens left on charity’s doorstep in Bristol

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix unveils first look at its biggest blockbuster of 2023

Netflix unveils first look at its biggest blockbuster of 2023

By Stephen Porzio

Rocky IV voted the best movie in the Rocky franchise

Rocky IV voted the best movie in the Rocky franchise

By Patrick McCarry

MORE FROM JOE

New Supergirl trailer is very similar to SNL’s Black Widow parody

Black Widow

New Supergirl trailer is very similar to SNL’s Black Widow parody

By Nooruddean Choudry

Victor Lindelof undergoing tests following breathing difficulties at Norwich

Football

Victor Lindelof undergoing tests following breathing difficulties at Norwich

By Daniel Brown

Every Gavin & Stacey character ranked from worst to best

BBC

Every Gavin & Stacey character ranked from worst to best

By Ciara Knight

The best place to live in the UK has been revealed…and it might surprise you

Britain

The best place to live in the UK has been revealed…and it might surprise you

By Carl Anka

A guide to the 10 best takeaways in Manchester

Delivery

A guide to the 10 best takeaways in Manchester

By Danny Jones

Jacob Rees-Mogg mocks plight of British fisherman with joke about ‘happier’ fish

Brexit

Jacob Rees-Mogg mocks plight of British fisherman with joke about ‘happier’ fish

By Wayne Farry

Load more stories