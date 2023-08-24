Joao Felix set for transfer lifeline if Barça move falls through

Joao Felix is still looking to leave Atletico Madrid with time running out

Joao Felix is running out of time to secure a move away from Atletico Madrid but may be offered a last resort escape route.

Felix has been deemed surplus to requirements by Diego Simeone after returning from an underwhelming loan spell at Chelsea last season and has been looking for a way out of the Wanda Metropolitano.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with the Portugal international however their ongoing financial issues means that they are unable to make a move while Paris Saint-Germain have gone for other targets instead.

Premier League clubs have been put off by his displays in England last season while no clubs in Italy are seemingly interested.

With a week-and-a-half left of the European transfer window, time is ticking for the forward to get his move away however clubs in Saudi Arabia could offer him the chance to move on if all else fails.

The Saudi Pro League’s transfer window closes three weeks after the European window, meaning there would still be time for players to make the move to the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia have been the talking point of the summer window after attracting a number of lucrative names on astronomical salaries and the Daily Mail have reported that a one-year loan move to Al Hilal could be his only option.

Whether the 23-year-old would accept the proposal is another question however the most likely destination would be Barcelona if a deal can be reached.

