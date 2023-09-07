Jesse Lingard to feature in behind closed doors friendly for Premier League side

Jesse Lingard could be offered a contract if he continues to impress

Jesse Lingard will feature in a behind closed doors friendly as he looks to secure a return to football.

Lingard has been a free agent since leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of the season following an underwhelming season at the City Ground.

During his search for a new club, the former England international has been training at West Ham United – the side where he spent time on loan.

It was at the London Stadium where Lingard recaptured his best form, scoring nine goals and assisting five in 16 games for the Hammers before returning to Manchester United.

The 30-year-old will play for David Moyes’ side in a friendly against Ipswich Town today (Thursday September 7) and if he impresses, could be offered a contract to return.

Wolves are also rumoured to be interested in signing the former United man.

Both clubs have had contrasting starts to the season with West Ham unbeaten in their opening four Premier League games having won three and drawn one.

Wolves meanwhile have only won once – a 1-0 victory away at Everton – and lost the other three games.

As Lingard is a free agent, Wolves and West Ham would both be able to sign him outside of the transfer window, which closed last week.

Related links: