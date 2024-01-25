QUIZ: Can you guess the shirt numbers of these top footballers?

Anything over 13 is a score to be proud of.
We have a testing football quiz for you all that is all about the club jersey numbers for some of your favourite players.
We’ve given you the pictures of 16 well known footballers. You’ll notice they don’t have numbers on the back of their shirts. Your challenge is to correctly identify which number should be there.
Careful now, some of these are quite tricky. You’ve been warned!
