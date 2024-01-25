QUIZ: Can you guess the shirt numbers of these top footballers?

Anything over 13 is a score to be proud of.

We have a testing football quiz for you all that is all about the club jersey numbers for some of your favourite players.

We’ve given you the pictures of 16 well known footballers. You’ll notice they don’t have numbers on the back of their shirts. Your challenge is to correctly identify which number should be there.

Careful now, some of these are quite tricky. You’ve been warned!

What number does Reo Hatate wear for Celtic? 7 19 41 Correct! Wrong! What number does Seamus Coleman wear for Everton? 12 23 4 Correct! Wrong! What jersey number does Thomas Müller wear for Bayern Munich? 25 11 7 Correct! Wrong! What jersey number does Gianluigi Donnarumma wear for Paris Saint Germain? 1 99 69 Correct! Wrong! What jersey number does Kobbie Mainoo wear for Manchester United? 8 53 37 Correct! Wrong! What jersey number does Evan Ferguson wear for Brighton? 28 10 18 Correct! Wrong! What jersey number does Ollie Watkins wear for Aston Villa? 7 20 11 Correct! Wrong! What jersey number does Erling Haaland wear for Manchester City? 24 9 10 Correct! Wrong! What jersey number does Martin Ødegaard wear for Arsenal? 8 16 30 Correct! Wrong! What number jersey does Bruno Guimaraes wear for Newcastle United? 5 39 27 Correct! Wrong! What number jersey does Cole Palmer wear for Chelsea? 10 20 15 Correct! Wrong! What number jersey does Jude Bellingham wear for Real Madrid? 17 23 5 Correct! Wrong! What number jersey does Alejandro Garnacho wear for Manchestrr United? 21 19 17 Correct! Wrong! What number jersey does Trent Alexander-Arnold wear for Liverpool? 2 66 28 Correct! Wrong! What number jersey does Son Heung-min wear for Tottenham? 9 11 7 Correct! Wrong! What number jersey does Jarrod Bowen wear for West Ham? 10 20 30 Correct! Wrong! Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> QUIZ: Can you guess the jersey numbers for these top footballers? I got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook

